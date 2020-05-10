Louis Reynolds: SA's current health system is unsustainable. It has to change!

We have to pool all our health resources into one equitable National Health Service, says the writer. (Getty Images)

Getting through the Covid-19 crisis with the least loss of life and a surviving health system will require the private and public healthcare sectors to work together as a unified, integrated whole, writes Louis Reynolds.

The lockdown has helped slow down the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections, which in late March were doubling almost every two days. The aim was to save lives and to protect the health system from being overwhelmed. It bought valuable time to raise the capacity of our health system to handle the massive clinical load that looms in the coming weeks.

This will not be easy.

Even before SARS-CoV 19 arrived on our shores, the combined health system was unable to cope with our pre-existing, chronic, "normal" health crisis.

Both the private and public sectors are in crises of their own.

The Competition Commission's recent health market inquiry found that our large and well-resourced private sector, catering for 15% of the population and effectively isolated from the long-standing national health crisis, is unaccountable, lacks proper regulation and is increasingly unaffordable.

Meanwhile, the Office of Health Standards Compliance's Annual Inspection Report for 2016/17 found that, of the 696 public sector facilities it inspected, only five were fully compliant with national core standards, while 412 were either unconditionally or critically non-compliant.

The public sector is under-equipped, understaffed and demoralised after more than two decades of austerity budgets (including at the time when AIDS ran rampant and sent the burden of disease through the roof).

Our difficulties in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis shows the importance of addressing health problems, not only at the individual but also at the population level.

Here the public sector can be very efficient - in recent years, it implemented the largest anti-retroviral programme in the world, resulting in a 10-year improvement in life expectancy, a key health indicator, within a decade.

But both systems are inefficient, not living up to expectations and fundamentally unsustainable. Something has to change here!

What kind of a health system do we need?

The debate about improving our health system is not primarily about conflicts of interests between the private and public sectors, nor even about how they can work together to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is about how we organise available healthcare resources to ensure that everyone enjoys their fundamental human right to the highest attainable standard of health.

This, in turn, depends on our shared values as reflected in the Constitution, on how we organise our society, and on how we relate to one another and to others who are different to ourselves.

What kind of a health system will best ensure that we do justice to these matters?

The Covid-19 pandemic provides some pointers.

Clearly, the integration of the private and public healthcare systems at a functional level is critical.

Furthermore, with proper planning and good intentions, this would help us to not only navigate our way through the current crisis, but also to lay the foundation for a future health service based on equity and social solidarity, and which can tackle our underlying health crisis.

We have argued for an equitable, unified and sustainable health system that draws on all available healthcare resources to deliver good quality healthcare to all, according to need rather than means, through Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Achieving UHC is explicit as a central goal of the National Health Insurance policy (NHI).

What does Universal Health Coverage mean?

Essentially, UHC means that all people and communities use the promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services they need, that the services are of sufficient quality, and that their use does not expose users to financial hardship.

Global consensus on the imperative of achieving UHC is overwhelming.

UHC is a key target within the 17 wide-ranging Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

But the meaning of UHC is contested when it comes to financing.

This debate hinges on whether funding should be through a multiplicity of insurance schemes or through a single mandatory prepayment mechanism.

Some propose transitional arrangements for different population groups as a preliminary stage. But evidence shows that incremental approaches create organised groups with vested interests that block progress towards UHC.

This is the current situation in South Africa, where powerful vested interest groups vehemently oppose the NHI policy as a matter of principle.

In a seminal article, Joseph Kutzin, the coordinator for health financing policy at the World Health Organisation (WHO), points out that achieving UHC requires the collection and pooling of revenue for health system benefits.

He stresses that the focus must shift from insurance schemes to the health system as a whole, and from different groups of scheme members to the population as a whole.

For UHC, the health system must ensure equity, quality, and financial protection for users.

This implies equity and efficiency in resource distribution, transparency to improve people's understanding of health rights and obligations, and effective, accountable governance.

Inevitably, equity implies a major redistribution of resources.

A recent study of 11 diverse countries moving towards UHC found that providing UHC needs cross-subsidisation from the rich to the poor, and from low-risk groups (eg, the young) to high-risk populations (eg, the elderly).

Gro Harlem Brundtland, the former prime minister of Norway, who was the director-general of the WHO from 1998 to 2003 and a member of The Elders, argued in the British Medical Journal that: "... UHC can only be achieved by the State compelling healthy and wealthy members of society to subsidise services for the sick and the poor.

"In effect, UHC can only be reached through public financing, where the State has a big role in raising revenues fairly, according to people's ability to pay and allocating pooled resources according to health needs.

"Not surprisingly, this transition to a publicly financed health system is often challenged by interest groups that tend to benefit from a fragmented privately financed system - for example, private insurance companies, private hospitals, and those who are ideologically opposed to a welfare state. This opposition can be extremely well organised and powerful as we are seeing in the United States and South Africa."

We need a National Health Service



Getting through the Covid-19 crisis with the least loss of life and a surviving health system will require the private and public healthcare sectors to work together as a unified, integrated whole.

Once the crisis is over, we must address the underlying health crisis - it cannot be allowed to go on as normal.

This can only be done through UHC, funded in a spirit of social solidarity through a single, mandatory prepayment mechanism, based on progressive taxation and strong, ethical and accountable government leadership.

Essentially, we have to pool all our health resources into one equitable National Health Service.

It is critical for the state, the private sector, civil society and other key stakeholders to come together with goodwill and make this happen.

At the same time, we must reduce the burden of disease by tackling inequalities to access the social determinants of health through collaborative action by other state sectors.

Further pandemics are inevitable.

The global environmental crisis looms as an even greater threat to our health.

We have to lay the foundation to be better prepared to deal with these certainties.

- Louis Reynolds is a retired paediatric intensive care and lung specialist, and an associate professor and member of the Advocacy Committee of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Cape Town. He is a member of The People's Health Movement.

*Dr Reynolds declares that he has no conflicts of interests in writing this piece, nor in its subject matter



