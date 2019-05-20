Mandela vs Ramaphosa: Whose list is better?

The ANC's top decision-making structure, the national executive committee, will be meeting today to finalise preparations for the first sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday when its MPs will be sworn in and the president elected.
This will happen 25 years after the party first entered the legislature after the elections of April 27, 1994, when Nelson Mandela – the presumptive president – led his caucus into the NA chamber for the first time.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s caucus will be vastly different to the one led by Mandela, with the former having to contend with a range of public representatives whose fitness to hold elected office is being questioned by the party’s integrity committee. Mandela, on the other hand, even though almost nobody had experience in governance and public affairs, could call on some formidable intellects and principled activists.
The top 10 on the ANC's national list in 2019:
1. Cyril Ramaphosa
2. David Mabuza
3. Gwede Mantashe
4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
5. Ronald Lamola
6. Fikile Mbalula
7. Lindiwe Sisulu
8. Zweli Mkhize
9. Bheki Cele
10. Nomvula Mokonyane
Of those candidates, at least six are controversial in some way or another.
- Mabuza's Mpumalanga is considered one of the most corrupt provinces in the country (and he was a gun for hire at the ANC's Nasrec conference, switching allegiance at the last moment to Ramaphosa).
- Mantashe is caught in the Bosasa web.
- Dlamini-Zuma was the anti-reformist and pro-capture vehicle ahead of Nasrec.
- Mbalula was a Zuma praise-singer.
- Sisulu has seemingly thrown her weight in with Ace Magashule.
- Cele was fired as police commissioner after a Public Protector investigation into dodgy dealings with police contracts.
- Mokonyane has been accused of corruption during her tenure as minister of water affairs and sanitation and was a central figure in revelations around Bosasa.
The top 10 candidates on the ANC's national list in 1994:
1. Nelson Mandela
2. Cyril Ramaphosa
3. Thabo Mbeki
4. Joe Slovo
5. Pallo Jordan
6. Jay Naidoo
7. Ahmed Kathrada
8. Ronnie Kasrils
9. Sidney Mufamadi
10. Albertina Sisulu
Among these names there are three future heads of state, a host of Robben Island prisoners and Rivonia trialists as well as white and Indian candidates. Comparing candidates in position 10 makes for interesting reading.
Ramaphosa's list from 11 to 20:
11. Naledi Pandor
12. Thoko Didiza
13. Senzo Mchunu
14. Bathabile Dlamini
15. Blade Nzimande
16. Nathi Mthethwa
17. Angie Motshekga
18. Lindiwe Zulu
19. David Masondo
20. Thandi Modise
In positions 11, 12 and 17 Ramaphosa has experienced and proven technocrats, but the quality of the group is scuppered by the candidate in position 14, who has been a wrecking ball wherever she has gone.
Compare this with Mandela's second cohort of candidates:
11. Thozamile Botha
12. Steve Tshwete
13. Bantu Holomisa
14. Jeff Radebe
15. Dullah Omar
16. Popo Molefe
17. Mac Maharaj
18. Moses Mayekiso
19. Chris Dlamini
20. Trevor Manuel
There are some political considerations and pandering to factions, but still a strong group of candidates, with racial representation still a hallmark of the list process in 1994, something that seems to be largely absent in 2019.
The next group on the 2019 list:
21. Joe Maswanganyi
22. Tito Mboweni
23. Malusi Gigaba
24. Jackson Mthembu
25. Aaron Motsoaledi
26. Buti Manamela
27. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
28. David Mahlobo
29. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
30. Tokozile Xasa
This group contains two of the most senior and active enablers of state capture and proponents of the years of depravity under Jacob Zuma – Gigaba and Mahlobo – which sends its credibility up in flames. Mthembu, chief whip for the bigger part of the Zuma years, is in the reformists' camp (as is the candidate at no 22).
Mandela's next group:
21. Zola Skweyiya
22. Gertrude Shope
23. Kader Asmal
24. Joe Modise
25. Makhenkesi Stofile
26. Valli Moosa
27. Peter Mokaba
28. John Nkadimeng
29. Essop Pahad
30. Raymond Suttner
Skweyiya was one of the ANC's towering moral figures, who did an admirable job as minister of social development in Mbeki's presidency. Asmal attempted to reform the country's education system (to mixed reviews) while Modise became a kingpin in the corruption around the arms deal.
Two different caucuses in two different eras, but from the same party.
The difference in quality is vast.
Mandela was able to choose a (largely) uncorrupted, representative and competent executive. Ramaphosa does not have that luxury.
Other notable names on Mandela's list included:
31. Winnie Mandela
32. Tito Mboweni
34. Baleka Mbete
35. Blade Nzimande
49. Thandi Modise
51. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
52. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
56. Marcel Golding
57. Pravin Gordhan
58. Max Sisulu
60. Tony Yengeni
73. Barbara Hogan
77. Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge
79. Jannie Momberg
83. Derek Hanekom
85. Melanie Verwoerd
95. Lindiwe Sisulu
117. Thabang Makwetla
118. Manto Tshabalala-Msimang
124. Girlie Pikoli
130. Wally Serote
133. Bulelani Ngcuka
135. Willie Hofmeyr
139. Aaron Motsoaledi
145. Jackie Selebi
On the regional lists:
Natal
11. Bathabile Dlamini
22. Yunus Shaik
North West
15. Patrice Motsepe
PWV
1. Carl Niehaus
21. Andries Nel
Western Cape
2. Naledi Pandor