NDPP panel committed to find a unicorn

The panel that has
been meeting at the Union Buildings to interview candidates for the position of
National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) is looking for a unicorn.
They need to find a
candidate that is fit and proper for the office of National Prosecuting
Authoriy (NPA) head, but is so much more than that. The individual must
have unimpeachable integrity, be beyond reproach and be deeply principled
without a sniff of controversy about them. They must have sufficient legal
experience and know the law and the Constitution of the country inside out.
Crucially, they must have strong management and leadership skills required to
control a staff of hundreds of prosecutors around the country and overwhelming
case loads. The candidate must
also be politically astute in order to negotiate the inevitable unlawful
interference from politically powerful individuals and attempts to unduly
influence them. In addition, they must have sufficient empathy for victims of
crime. They must be capable, competent, strong and steadfast without being
dictatorial, arrogant or abusive. The line of
questioning from the panel, led by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, reflected this
as they interviewed the first batch of candidates on Wednesday. In preparation for the
interviews, each of the 11 potentials had been given a case study to examine.
Although the details weren't specific to the public, the hypothetical appeared
to be a classic South African case of corruption involving an arms deal, a
whistleblower, Russian interests, spooks and political pressure which the NDPP
had to resist. Each candidate was
quizzed about the case study and how they would have responded in this
scenario. It's not exactly a far-fetched concept considering the previous cases
which NPA heads have had to deal with in our recent history. Initially these
hearings were meant to be secret and behind closed doors. It was thanks to an
urgent court application that they were open to the media and to public
scrutiny. However, it was immediately apparent from the outset that the public
had no real cause for concern about the robust nature of the questioning and
the efficiency of the panel. Current acting NDPP
Silas Ramaite was evasive and rambling and members of the panel repeating
attempted to reign him in. Radebe stepped in and urged him to be more practical
and to demonstrate his answers better. The interviewers were persistent and
hammered at him relentlessly as he became philosophical and verbose. Questions were also in
no way euphemistic about the current state of affairs at the NPA, the divisive
infighting and recent court cases that have undermined the credibility of the
leadership of the organisation. Candidates were asked
about the Ginwala inquiry into Vusi Pikoli's fitness to hold office, the
Freedom Under Law case regarding the prosecution of Richard Mdluli and the
CASAC legal challenge to Shaun Abrahams' appointment. This would have required
the candidates to have read all the judgments, be au fait with the politics of the institution and to have developed
opinions on these issues. Advocate Siyabulela 'Saaks'
Mapoma was asked a hypothetical question about what he would do if he had to
prosecute a police general or a director-general. What would he do if the justice
minister asked him to delay the arrest and prosecution? The hypothesis was
almost an exact replica of a real life scenario when former NDPP Vusi Pikoli
wanted to arrest ex-national police commissioner Jackie Selebi, but then
Justice Minister Bridgette Mabandla intervened and President Thabo Mbeki
controversially asked for a two week delay before Pikoli acted against Selebi. Mapoma's response was
pretty much in line with what Pikoli had said at the Ginwala inquiry regarding
the accounting powers of the minister. The issue of timing of
prosecutions was floated throughout and this is an instance where there is no
correct answer. In a utopian world, timing of prosecutions would be
inconsequential but in reality, prosecutors have to consider the humanity of
their decisions if an accused is in hospital or if a head of state needs to
prepare security forces for a crisis, and candidates appeared to struggle with
this concept. Each candidate was
also interrogated about what they perceived the state of the NPA was currently.
The panel was evidently looking for honesty and candour but some were evasive
and others tried to be diplomatic, particularly those employed within the NPA.
Ramaite believed all was fine and dandy at the institution he was currently
running and he was oblivious to any problems. As a result he was accused of "depriving
the panel" of giving insights into the prosecuting authority. Mapoma was strong in
his answers around political interference and independence of the NDPP, but he appeared
unwilling to acknowledge problems within the NPA beyond describing them as
factionalism and a lack of discipline. He would not quite go as far as
acknowledging that the organisation is broken, yet he vowed to commit to bring
credibility back to the NPA. "For you to have an action
plan, you first have to have to have the facts," he told the panel. This
was met with the response of, "If you are not aware of the instability, it
means you will need time to further strategise an action plan." Pretoria's chief
prosecutor Matric Luphondo was initially reluctant to speak candidly about the troubles
besetting the leadership at his employer but with a little prodding he hit his
stride. He described Abrahams' visit to the ANC headquarters as an "error
of judgment" and said that he respects the various court judgments
levelled against senior managers. Advocate Matodzi
Rachel Makhari was also quizzed about her views on the state of the NPA and she
was by far the most open and candid, going further than any of the others. She
said that trust and confidence in the institution had been eroded and that the
country had lost confidence in prosecutors and no longer respected them. In the
past, she said, prosecutors were proud to be called prosecutors and that the
organisation was vibrant. "You can't demand to be respected you have to
earn that respect," Makhari told them. When the candidate
with arguably the most baggage of the day walked in, the panel did not shy away
from confronting him. Joburg's chief prosecutor Andrew Chauke was pushed hard
on whether or not he had declared a business interest in a transport company.
Chauke was also grilled on the harsh criticism he received in the Murphy
judgment regarding his decision to withdraw charges against Mdluli. Chauke pointed out
that the SCA had overturned Murphy, but still the interrogation continued. They
asked about complaints against him relating to his appointment to the Bar and
other grievances lodged by magistrates. Chauke insisted that this was part of
the cycle of appointing a new NDPP and suggested that each time this process
occurred, there was a smear campaign against him. "I haven't been captured
and I don't believe anyone will capture me," he insisted. Each potential NDPP
was also asked to elaborate on what new, fresh ideas they would bring to the
office. How would this be implemented practically? Some were innovative and had
clearly spent some time thinking this through. Others thought the status quo
was just fine. Candidates were also
asked, in conclusion, whether they felt that there was anything that could be
used as leverage against them – in other words, any skeletons lurking in their
closets. Remarkably, Ramaite's sex tape scandal was never mentioned. Overall, after the
first day of interviews, the panel seemed to be carrying out its mandate
properly and with sufficient robustness. The questions were incisive and
tailored to each individual. As a result, the process of selecting a new top
prosecutor at least appears to be transparent and credible. At the very least, it's
a far cry from how Mxolisi Nxasa was plucked from obscurity by Michael Hulley
to be the head of the NPA. This will go a long way to rebuilding the public's
confidence in the prosecuting authority and the office of NDPP and satisfy
citizens that the correct person will be selected for the role.