Pieter du Toit: Beyond Covid-19 lies turbulence, change and opportunity

A post-Covid-19 South Africa needs to demand better from its elected representatives and the institutions they inhabit. (Bertram Malgas, News24)

The emergence of Covid-19, caused by the coronavirus, has thrown the world into disarray, challenged the global order and upended accepted norms.



The spread of the disease, first reported in China in December last year, all but dismissed by the US a month later and now spread to every corner on Earth, has hobbled the world’s economy and led to a major medical crisis.

And South Africa - emerging from an era of state capture, economic decline and corrupted governance - has suffered great damage.

A society, where repairs to its racialised past was interrupted by weak leadership and graft, was exposed as unprepared by the impact of the virus and continues to suffer the consequences, unintended and otherwise.

Geopolitics is in flux.

The emergence of a new bipolar world order, with the US and China the protagonists, has stalled, with the former relinquishing its role as the leader of the West and the latter suffering enormous economic damage - its leader, Xi Jinping, has even faced unprecedented dissent and criticism.

American unemployment is the highest it has been for almost 90 years, while Chinese growth will be the worst in 50 years.

Covid-19 also accelerated support for closed borders in Europe, where Italy became the epicentre of the disease after China managed to subdue infection and spread. Sweden has been contrarian in its approach to the virus and Germany clinical and effective.

In Britain, the government has been severely criticised for its response, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson also contracted the virus.

Epidemiologists, virologists, scientists and historians alike have been trying to understand how the virus spreads, the most effective way to prevent infection, how to defend society and what the outcome might be.

And where consensus was reached quickly, as in South Africa, about the best course of action - cause and effect - quickly helped unravel earlier agreements.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was lauded for his timeous intervention in declaring a national state of disaster - which released emergency funding - soon after the first case was reported, and the clear decision-making process before the lockdown was announced with empathy and conviction.

South Africans, for the most part, agreed a nationwide "hard" lockdown was necessary to prevent a major health crisis, an event which had the potential to cripple an already fragile public healthcare system.

But the warning signs of an ill-prepared government was there early on.

When the regulations, which would govern the lockdown in terms of disaster acts, were announced, we saw the first inkling of our leaders' inability to navigate complex situations.

Where Ramaphosa was measured and considered, other leaders were boorish and blustery.

National consensus also started to fray when it became increasingly difficult to understand the rationale behind government decisions.

What was the true state of the virus' spread and infection rate? How quickly was it reproducing? Where are the epicentres?

The subsequent extension of the lockdown, accompanied by a second wave of strict regulations and with most of them enacted without explaining what the supporting evidence and science entailed, was received with increased disillusion and disappointment.

The debate, up until then turning on medical and health considerations, shifted to the economy and the salvaging of livelihoods - with GDP growth set to decline dramatically, government revenue projected to collapse and unemployment forecasted to soar.

The country seems increasingly polarised between those who justify broad and intrusive state command and control, and those committed to a market fundamentalism with little regard for the consequences of a health crisis on society.

It is undisputed that South Africa has suffered under poor leadership and deteriorating governance for more than a decade.

Every objective marker points to a country unable to live up to its potential and political leadership unwilling – and increasingly unable - to take evidence-based, rational and constructive decisions.

This has had a degenerative impact on society at large, with inequality rising, unemployment spiking, trust in leaders waning, participation in the political process waning and tension on the rise.

The Covid-19 crisis, however, has forced actors in society – the government, political and business leaders and public – to reassess what needs to be done, and how urgently.

When Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered a dire Budget speech in the National Assembly in February, observers and analysts were wagering how far Ramaphosa would allow him to embark on broad, structural economic and political changes to save the fiscus and revitalise the economy.

Now, three months later, there are no choices left anymore.

South Africans must insist on innovative solutions and new policies to ensure that when the country emerges from this governance and economic crises, it does so not only aware of the country’s weaknesses, but also primed to effect the necessary changes.

Trends, change and recovery: South Africa beyond Covid-19 is an attempt at sourcing and distilling a range of theories and ideas to help shape the country after the virus has been defeated.

Public health must be reformed, the economy needs to be repaired, society must heal, we need honest leadership and we need a clear path to recovery.

South Africa deserves nothing less.

- Pieter du Toit is News24's assistant editor for in-depth news and investigations and the author of The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the billionaires' club.

