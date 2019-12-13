UK ELECTION PRIMER | Landslide helps Boris Johnson closer to Brexit nirvana

Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign event to celebrate the result of the General Election. (Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP)

Boris Johnson, the Conservative British premier, will form the most stable government the United Kingdom has seen for a decade after the Tories defeated all-comers in the UK's general election.

In what was billed as a second referendum on Brexit - referring to the UK's planned exit from the European Union - Johnson and the Conservatives were given a resounding mandate and will in all likelihood have an electoral majority of more than 80 parliamentary seats.

This makes Johnson the most successful Conservative leader since the heady days of Margaret Thatcher.

This is what you need to know:

The Conservatives received an overwhelming majority from the electorate and will be able to form a government on its own

Labour was smashed, losing numerous seats considered safe and marginal, and will return to parliament much diminished.

Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn retained their seats, but Corbyn has already announced he will step down after a review process.

The Tories - the Conservatives - managed to sway the electorate with a clear and easily digestible message: "Get Brexit done."

Corbyn's and Labour's attempts to bridge the divide between those who want to remain in the EU and those who want to leave failed.

The Tories have almost 50 seats more, Labour has lost almost 60, and the Scottish National Party has replaced the Liberal-Democrats as the third-biggest party in Britain.

Labour is being slammed for being out of touch with blue-collar workers in the northern parts of England, where it traditionally held sway.

Johnson, although lampooned as a caricature in many quarters, including by many political commentators, will now have the legitimacy and numbers to complete a Brexit deal.

A campaign depicting Corbyn as a radical left socialist and anti-semite has worked, with blue collar fears about Labour policy working in the Tories' favour.

Johnson "has realigned British politics. He has smashed through Labour's Red Wall and created a new Tory electoral coalition." – James Forsyth, The Spectator.

"The result will not heal the divisions caused by Brexit but voters have set the country on a clear new path with the political mandate to navigate it." – Oliver Wright, The Times.

"The London bubble is in a state of shock. The pollsters, the pundits - and even many tetchy Tory politicians - failed to see one of the most dramatic realignments in British history was about to unfold.” – Sherelle Jacobs, The Telegraph.

- Sources: Sky News, The Spectator, The Times, The Telegraph, BBC