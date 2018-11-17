Who will be the new NPA boss? Here are our top picks for NDPP

This week a panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa interviewed candidates for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). After listening to the candidates' interviews, here are our top three picks for the new boss of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

News24 editor-in-chief, Adriaan Basson:

Matric Luphondo

8/10

Luphondo's energy and passion for his job are infectious. He is a straight shooter with no scandals in his background. His lack of high court experience may hamper his chances, but he is without doubt a future star in the NPA.



Andrea Johnson

9/10

Johnson is a born prosecutor and clearly deeply committed to her job. The way in which she handled tough questions about the Jackie Selebi prosecution showed her mettle to deal with difficult situations. Her appointment would inspire other career prosecutors, particularly women, that loyalty, hard work and dedication pay off.



Shamila Batohi

9/10



The NPA is in dire need of inspirational leadership and Batohi may be what the doctor ordered. She had a dream interview and spoke of the higher cause of the organisation and the need to regain the public's trust. She comes with gravitas after spending almost a decade at the International Criminal Court, but must guard against being seen as an "outsider" with all the answers to the NPA's many ills.

News24 specialist reporter, Mandy Wiener:

Adv Siyabulela Mapoma

8/10



Mapoma impressed with his dedication to the Constitution and his commitment to acting independently without fear or favour. He came across as firm and authoratitive and has a gravitas required for the position of NDPP. Although he has experience as a senior prosecutor, a magistrate and in private practice, there are concerns that Mapoma has not appeared before the Constitutional Court and that he has done little criminal work.



Adv Andrea Johnson

9/10



Johnson was evidently the people's favourite, particularly after a clip of her speaking in Zulu, asking the panel where the women representatives were, was shared widely on social media. Her interview was the longest of the candidates as she was grilled about the decision to grant immunity to killers and drug dealers in the Jackie Selebi investigation. She was feisty and impassioned, standing her ground. She says it like it is and that seemed to resonate.



Adv Shamila Batohi

9/10



It seemed as though the panel left the best for last and were clearly enamoured with Batohi as they gave her somewhat of an easy ride. Batohi has impeccable credentials and her recent stint at the International Criminal Court has provided her with a worldliness and perspective required for the top job. It's also a plus that she is an insider that knows the NPA but has not been around for the factional infighting of the past decade. A racism allegation (that she was cleared of) hangs like an albatross around her neck.

