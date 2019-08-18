EXTRACT | The Bosasa Billions: Bosasa goes to war

Between
2007 and 2009 the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated Bosasa and in
response the Bosasa bosses set about constructing an impenetrable legal
fortress to shield the company. The multi-pronged strategy ranged from attempts
to thwart the prison tender probe in court, to allegedly bribing high-ranking
officials of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and deleting evidence
from the company's servers. Inside the company, top executives were pressured
to hold the line and warned of the consequences of breaking ranks.
The SIU probe was hamstrung
almost from the start. From the outset, soon after it had been authorised by
then president Thabo Mbeki in 2007, Bosasa launched an application for a High
Court interdict to block the investigation.
The SIU eventually reached an
agreement whereby it was allowed to continue with the investigation, but
precluded from interviewing certain key witnesses, like the Bosasa boss Gavin
Watson and other senior executives.
"That obviously led to the
scope of the investigation being limited quite significantly," said
Clinton Oellermann, the SIU's lead investigator.
The
reason for these seemingly generous concessions by the SIU remains shrouded in
mystery to this day. Oellermann said he still had no idea why they had been
granted. In a request for comment, Advocate Willie Hofmeyr, then the head of
the SIU, referred all queries back to the SIU, stating that the matter had
happened a long time ago.
Besides the interdict
application, Bosasa also stymied the investigation in other ways, said Oellermann.
At one stage, the company approached the SIU with startling inside information:
They had heard that the unit was planning to conduct a search-and-seizure
operation at their premises. Oellermann was adamant that he and his team did
not provide Bosasa with this sensitive information. He had no idea who the
informant was.
"They approached us through
their lawyers and there was an agreement that they would allow us access to
their servers and image them digitally and forensically."
But Bosasa said that they needed
time to prepare and requested a postponement of the search. According to
Oellermann, his superiors at the SIU granted the request. By the time the SIU
obtained access to the servers, thousands of files had been deleted using the
software program Eraser. "I think over 40 000 files were intentionally
destroyed or deleted from the server," Oellermann said.
Bosasa blamed a server crash for
the loss of information. "The obtaining of documentation referred to by
you is proving more challenging than initially anticipated. In this regard we
annex the Bosasa IT disaster log dated 8 November 2007 from where it is
apparent that Bosasa's server crashed on that date with a catastrophic loss of
information," a lawyer's letter sent on behalf of the company read.
SIU
blocked
In addition to the direct legal
road blocks set up by Bosasa, the SIU team was also constrained by the
presidential proclamation authorising the initial probe.
As is customary, it laid down
strict parameters for the investigation. "With this investigation, it
related to four tenders at the Department of Correctional Services. They are
commonly referred to as the kitchens tenders, the access control tender, the
fencing tender and the television tender," Oellermann explained.
While the SIU team came across "significant"
irregularities unrelated to the prison tenders, because there was no
additional proclamation, the SIU could not legally pursue them. These
irregularities included tenders from the Department of Home Affairs and the
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). "We were not able to test the
allegations because they fell outside of our proclamation," Oellermann
said.
Despite the obstacles they faced,
the SIU investigators were still able to find ample evidence of corruption,
culminating in the damning report presented to Parliament in 2009.
However, there was no mention of
one key figure: Gavin Watson. Oellermann said the Bosasa CEO was omitted from
the report because investigators were precluded from interviewing him
according to the agreement struck following the company's application for an
interdict against the SIU. According to Oellermann, the SIU investigators did
uncover information that implicated Watson but "never had the opportunity
to test these allegations with him, or present evidence to him or anything
like that". The information showed Watson was "aware of what was
going on at all times and was in fact at the forefront of the irregularities
that had been identified".
Oellermann pointed out that a lot
of the evidence against Watson was based on hearsay. "We were informed
that you would never find Mr Watson's signature on a document, you would never
find an email that he had sent or anything like that. He tried to keep his nose
clean or out of the document chain."
According to Angelo Agrizzi,
Watson would boast about the fact that he was not mentioned in the report.
Bosasa also pulled every political
lever at its disposal. After the final SIU report was submitted in 2009, it
took the company only a day or two to get its hands on the confidential
document. Only four people received the final copy of the report: Nosiviwe
Mapisa-Nqakula, at the time minister of correctional services, Jenny Schreiner,
acting national commissioner of correctional services, Advocate Willie
Hofmeyr, head of the SIU, and Advocate Suad Jacobs, the programme manager for
the SIU investigation. A copy was also submitted to the SIU archive. The four
individuals and the archive all received hard copies of the report; no
electronic versions were distributed. Still, within a matter of days Bosasa had
its hands on a copy. By the time Oellermann left the SIU in 2012, nothing had
come from the damning report he and his fellow investigators had compiled.
* This extract was taken from The Bosasa Billions written by James-Brent Styan and Paul Vecchiatto and published by LAPA.