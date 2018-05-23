The Calatas, Cradock… and a crime against humanity

"On the night my father was killed, I was three years
and eight months old. Dorothy was just weeks away from her tenth birthday,
while my 26-year-old mother was seven months pregnant with my younger sister,
Tumani."
So writes Lukhanyo Calata in his book (co-written with his
wife Abigail), My Father Died For This.
The names Calata and Cradock loom large over the history of
our country's struggle against, and liberation from, racism and white minority
rule.
From Lukhanyo's grandfather Canon James Calata – a leading
member of the ANC, who became secretary general of the movement in 1936 – to
his father Fort, and his rock of a mother, Nomonde.
For many South Africans, Lukhanyo's brave stand against
Hlaudi Motsoeneng's mad machinations at the SABC may have been the first time
they heard about the Calata family.
But this is a family whose DNA is part of the struggle
against apartheid.
Canon Calata and his grandson Fort had a huge impact, both
nationally and on the local Cradock political, social and cultural landscape.
But it is the tragic story of Lukhanyo's dad, Fort Calata,
that is central to this powerful and important book.
Turning point
The brutal murders of the Cradock Four in 1985 by the
apartheid police were a turning point in the struggle against the white racist
regime.
For the three-year-old Lukhanyo Calata, it was a much more
personal turning point. It was the day he lost his dad.
Lukhanyo says he has no memories of his father, apart from
the day he was buried.
The funeral of Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and
Sicelo Mhlauli on July 20, 1985, in Cradock was massive. Despite a ban being
placed on people travelling to the funeral, and many being turned away at
roadblocks, an estimated 60 000 people from across the country made their way
to the small Eastern Cape town.
Cradock was the town where I, like Fort and Lukhanyo, grew
up. Of course, we didn't exactly grow up in the same place. I lived in the
white town, while they lived in the impoverished black township of iLingelihle.
This little township would become a shining example to
others, particularly rural ones, around the country of how to organise and
mobilise against the apartheid regime at a local level.
The year that Fort and his comrades were murdered was the
same year that I left Cradock and started my studies at Rhodes University in
Grahamstown, about two hours' drive away.
Personally, I was thrilled to get out of Cradock. I had not
particularly enjoyed my high school years there. Bullies, in the form of
teachers and fellow pupils, made life pretty hellish.
And then, there was the racism.
A racist little town
I had grown up in a relatively liberal household. My parents
voted PFP and disapproved of blatant racism. So, it was a slight shock to my
system when I was confronted with words like "kaffir" and "hotnot"
on a daily basis. Of course, these slurs were never aimed at me. They were
reserved for black people, often hurled by white children at their black
elders.
I didn't escape the slurs, but they were mainly based on
that old Anglo-Boer divide. I was called "rooinek", "soutpiel"
and "Engelsman" more often than by my name. But these insults, while
they could sting, were never aimed at undermining and denying my humanity. They
were never spat out with quite the same venom and hatred.
Perhaps, the one exception was the slur aimed at me when my
fellow pupils realised that I (in my own naïve way, at the time) did not use
those racist words and even thought that apartheid was not a very nice thing. "Kaffirboetie!"
This word was snarled at me. Basically, I was being called a traitor to my "race",
but that still didn't mean I lost any of the privileges of my "race".
I had heard the name Goniwe at school. It was always
accompanied by words like "troublemaker", "opstoker", "communist",
and of course that old nutmeg, that racists inevitably hauled out when
confronted with realities or arguments with which they could not deal: "kaffir".
Around 1984, my father, who had come to Cradock as a Baptist
minister, returned to his original career choice of chartered accountancy after
the small church quite literally died out. He went to work for the black town
council in iLingelihle.
Liberation movement's flags unfurled
I remember him coming home one day and saying he had met
this really impressive community leader from the UDF, who was also a teacher.
His name was Matthew Goniwe. My dad, while mainly liberal and anti-racist in his
views, was not a fan of the UDF or ANC, but I could tell that the encounter had
shifted his thinking somewhat.
Anyway, I digress. I didn't attend the funeral in Cradock (truthfully,
I was a bit scared to return to a town where many of my school "mates"
had joined the police – not because they had to, but because they wanted to
fight the "swart gevaar"). I still regret not going.
But when some of my student comrades, who did attend,
returned with photos and stories of the incredible day (this was long before
our instant social media world of today), it dawned on us that something
fundamental had changed in our country.
Speakers included the reverends Alan Boesak and Beyers Naude.
Two massive flags of the ANC and SACP (both banned) were unfurled and proudly
held aloft. The materials had been bought days before and a local seamstress
roped in to sew them together.
Local Cradock activist Moppo Mene recalls how they
transported the flags into the stadium where the funeral was to be held. Four
MK cadres, armed with AK-47s, put them in a bakkie and took them through the
roadblocks into the stadium. Although they were terrified that they would be
stopped, Mene says, "police and soldiers opened up and just like that we
passed through".
Mene and his comrades were, however, detained and severely
tortured after the funeral as the security police tried to find out who was
responsible for those "terrorist" flags.
A crime against humanity
The apartheid government also knew that things had changed
that day. Within hours of the funeral, President PW Botha declared a State of
Emergency (mainly in the Eastern Cape), under which thousands of people were
detained, tortured, killed, or simply disappeared.
Alan Boesak had this to say to Lukhanyo about the impact of
his father's (and his comrades') life and death.
"It was of a brutality that was in many ways unique,
and that is why apartheid was officially declared a crime against humanity.
"But we need to remember it was not a crime against
humanity in general. It was a crime against our people. It was a crime
against our leaders; it was a crime against our children – that
is how we need to remember it."
Lukhanyo and his family have been involved in a long,
painful battle to get justice for the murder of Fort and his comrades. They
have hit one brick wall after another – first under the apartheid regime, which
murdered him, and now from our democratic government, for whom he fought.
We have recently seen some belated justice (or at least
answers) of sorts in the Ahmed Timol case. This now has to be extended to the
Calata and many other families who lost loved ones at the hands of a criminal,
racist regime.
Many fathers (and mothers, daughters and sons) died for
this.