 

White people failed the Truth Commission - Peter Storey

2018-11-11 06:13

Alet Janse van Rensburg

I Beg to Differ written by Peter Storey, published by Tafelberg Publishers.

I Beg to Differ written by Peter Storey, published by Tafelberg Publishers.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When Peter Storey was appointed the chaplain to Robben Island prison in 1962 he was still only a young minister serving the peaceful upper class and white suburbs of Camps Bay and Milnerton in Cape Town.

The monthly trip across the water to this barren island and the stark contrast to the reality white South Africans lived in made a profound impact on him and forever influenced his ministry, often amid teargas and rubber bullets.

"I spent many hours with Robert [Sobukwe] because he was in isolation and I could have an hour or so with him each time I went. I was discovering this man was a giant of incredible moral and spiritual depth and with an acute understanding and insight into the country we lived in. And here was this amazing human being locked up because he disagreed with the government of the time," he tells News24 in an interview this week.

Visit News24 Books for the latest extracts, reviews and author interviews

"Once when I left, I expressed to him my guilt at being free to leave as I pleased. He looked across the water from his hut facing Cape Town and said: 'Peter, I'm not the prisoner, they are.' I sensed that that was where greatness would come from."

Storey would later become bishop of the Methodist Church and a leader in the South African Council of Churches (SACC). Through his work for the church, he bore witness to some of the biggest moments in South Africa's history, comforting those forcibly removed from their homes in District Six, giving guidance to students during the uprisings in the 70s and 80s ,and acting as mediator as the drama around Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's involvement in Stompie Seipei's murder unfolded.

His new book, I Beg to Differ, Ministry Amid the Tears is as much the story of his life as it is the story of the church in South Africa.

"South Africa is a very ordinary place. We think we're so special, but we're not. We're just another country at the bottom end of Africa, but we have one thing to give the world… only one thing," he says. "We showed the world for a brief, glorious, wonderous moment what a country looked like when people of different cultures, races and languages actually decided to live together and to be better people and make a better country."

But 24 years later, Storey fears, we have descended into pettiness, with politicians who serve their own interests only. We have suffered the "shrinking of the moral capacity of people in Parliament", he says.

"The beauty of that time was that people looked at each other and knew that each had played a part, however small it may have been, to build something beautiful. In 1994, we had a Parliament of giants and we gave it away.

"There's a part of me that is deeply grateful to have been able to be a part of that history. Part of me is also ashamed at the silence of parts of the church at that time. Also in the years after the liberation, when the leadership of the church didn't understand its task during freedom. I think the answer is that people in political power don't really change. They have a DNA which needs to be called out and held accountable. Because they have power, and power corrupts."

But everyone must play their part. That is why Storey wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year to implore him to show moral courage in his position as leader of the country and the ruling party.

White people must also be careful to think the past is over and done with, he says. Storey warns that the longer they stand back and complain about what's going on in the country, instead of getting involved, the sharper and more impatient the cries of black people calling for the fall for historical injustice will become.

"For me, white people failed the truth commission. They never attended, they pretended it wasn't happening or fired pot shots at it. That was a grave mistake. Black people watched that; they watched this moment where there was an opportunity to say sorry, and in so many of the hearings I attended there were just a handful of white faces," he says.

"I think we're paying a price for that now. We mustn't moan too much if black people aren't as impressed with our sincerity."

Read more on:    nelson mandela  |  robert sobukwe  |  peter storey  |  robben island  |  parliament  |  cape town  |  books  |  apartheid

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Book extract: Russian Roulette between SA’s most notorious bank robbers

2018-10-26 00:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Dancing to a new tune at the Hillbrow music school
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 17:52 PM
Road name: N1

Paarl 10:29 AM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 10 2018-11-10 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 