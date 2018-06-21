Why Ramaphosa should be frantically recruiting friends

No matter who you are or what your credentials, it is no
easy task to lead South Africa. With its diversity of people and problems, there
are many challenges and pitfalls.
This is something the newly elected
president, Cyril Ramaphosa, already knows. During his first few weeks in office
it was already clear that his term as president would be no picnic. What will
it take for him to survive and succeed in this very challenging role? And who
does he have on his side to help him succeed?
A quick glance at world history and current world politics
shows that humankind has had more extensive experience with leadership failure
than with leadership success. In all the various fields of human endeavour,
whether politics, the military, business and so on, it is difficult to find
great numbers of really successful leaders. Then, too, there are more
successful leaders than respectable ones.
One example of this close to home is Jacob Zuma, whose
leadership style can be characterised as "Machiavellian" because of his uncanny
ability to survive against all the odds. In this sense he certainly was
successful.
Another thing about Zuma was that he selected his friends
very carefully, not because of their wisdom or moral stature, but solely on the
basis of their ability to provide him with the means of survival. In the end,
he left office not really because he was brought down but because his term as
the ANC president had come to an end.
Only time will tell whether Ramaphosa has the same ability
to survive the many political storms and challenges he faces. To better understand
what it will take for Ramaphosa to survive, we need first of all to look at how
he came to power.
In the first place it needs to be said that Ramaphosa was not
elected the president of the ANC because his integrity agenda had won the
hearts and minds of the party branch delegations who voted at Nasrec in December
2017. He came to power, not with the help of friends and allies, but on the
back of a strange conglomeration of interest groups and stakeholders who invested
in his bid for office. This unfortunate situation will have a defining impact
on his leadership of the country.
The ANC went into Nasrec consisting of two main factions, replicated
perfectly in the broader society outside the party. The first was aligned to
Zuma and it sought to challenge the domination of the market in policy
formulation in the country. This faction backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and
conveniently packaged her candidature as a quest for the self-determination of
black people, or, more crudely, "leave us alone to be as corrupt as we want
with our own African resources". This idea had some traction in the broader
society.
On the other side was the anti-Zuma faction, which was
appropriated by Ramaphosa, a candidate who campaigned on an integrity ticket.
Ramaphosa was also aligned with some key figures in the private sector, who
believed that his ability to tell inflation from stagnation made him a safe bet
for their interests.
In the end, neither of these factions won at Nasrec.
Although Ramaphosa secured the presidency, the other preferred candidates on
his slate were left in the cold, apart from a latecomer to Ramaphosa’s corner,
Gwede Mantashe. Mantashe has been the ANC’s secretary general throughout Zuma’s
disastrous two terms at the helm of the organisation. During those years,
Mantashe was Zuma’s fixer, quelling any possible revolt against Zuma in the
party.
As Zuma’s term as president of the ANC wound down in 2016 and
2017, Mantashe strategically began to gradually distance himself from Zuma, and
started to offer veiled support to Ramaphosa as an alternative. His knowledge
of the internal machinery of the party must have made him an attractive
addition to Ramaphosa, who needed a party hack like Mantashe to help him manage
the ANC.
When he entered the race to lead the ANC, Ramaphosa may have
believed that if he won he could install his entire slate in the top six
positions in the ANC and, thus equipped and armed, could speedily proceed to
implement his agenda. As mentioned earlier, what came out of the Nasrec
conference, however, was not what Ramaphosa had bargained for.
He was instead confronted with a many-headed monster, which
had been put in place by the so-called Premier League – comprising former
Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza, former Free State premier Ace Magashule and
former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. What they effected at Nasrec was a
great betrayal.
This group was formerly aligned to President Zuma and they
were believed to support Dlamini-Zuma’s candidature. But at Nasrec they made a
cold, calculated move which saw them betraying Zuma and installing Ramaphosa as
president. This was dishonest, even by Zuma’s own standards. Both Magashule and
Mabuza landed into the ANC’s top six, the latter emerging as vice president. It
was the stuff one expects to see only in a high-end Hollywood drama based on
political machinations in Washington, DC.
If there is anything the Premier League knows, it is how to
run up political victories and win leadership contests. Even before the Nasrec
elective conference, the trio had apparently been laying the deck. They began
their work at the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) conference, which
would elect young and talented Zuma stooges.
From there they went on to engineer the results of the ANC
Youth League elections, which saw a Zuma defender in the form of Collen Maine taking
over in 2015. Thereafter they secured Bathabile Dlamini as head of the ANC
Women’s League, another Zuma defender and a disaster in her own right.
All this was an object lesson in how to put together a
complex league of allies to sway the all-important ANC elective conference, winning
it without even contesting it.
In the period leading up to Nasrec, I was convinced that it
was going to be Mabuza’s conference. Mabuza used his power base to ensure that
neither of the two factions that contested the elections could claim victory
and that he and the Premier League could play a determining role in securing
the outcomes they wanted. Ramaphosa must surely be aware that he owes it to the
Premier League for rescuing his ailing candidature and saving it from a
nonperforming faction.
What is even more serious, Ramaphosa will need the support
of the Premier League in order to survive as leader of the ANC. Mabuza,
Ramaphosa’s deputy, has already offered his friendship to Ramaphosa, having
needlessly stated to the public that he will "protect" Ramaphosa. Mabuza knows
full well that Ramaphosa finds himself far from friends following the Nasrec
conference.
Indeed, Ramaphosa ought to be frantically recruiting friends
since he left a number of them behind when he made it to the head of the ANC.
What does one make of a leader who has been elected under such
circumstances? If one ascends to power in this way, one knows for sure one was
not brought there by one’s own fortune, but by the fortune of others. This means
that in one way or another, Ramaphosa will soon have to begin to service his
debt and pay back those who invested in him.
It is inevitable that not all of those who invested will
receive returns or enjoy equal returns on equity. This will have political
consequences. Those who feel that they are not receiving their due may be
inclined to disinvest, either by turning on him or by looking for someone else
to advance their interests.
Can Ramaphosa avoid being too beholden to those who brought him
to power and remain his own man, making his own decisions about the direction
in which the country ought to move? It is much easier to win a leadership
battle than to stay a leader once victory has been achieved.
* This extract was taken from Ramaphosa's Turn: Can Cyril Save South Africa? written by Ralph Mathekga and published by NB Publishers.