10 things Ramaphosa should do immediately
2018-02-15 09:01
Phephelaphi Dube, director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights and News24 Editor in Chief Adriaan Basson sit down with Opinions Editor Alet Janse van Rensburg to analyse the expected outcomes of Monday's NEC meeting.
President-in-waiting Cyril Ramaphosa will
have no chill after being sworn in as head of state on Thursday.
His first call of duty will be finalising
the State of the Nation Address to be delivered on Friday night. The speech
needs to give South Africans hope – for a better future, economic growth and
severe anti-corruption measures.
After brainstorming with my colleagues at
News24, we came up with a list of ten things Ramaphosa should immediately do to
set the right tone and show that he is not only a man of words, but action.
1. Fire Bathabile Dlamini
The minister of social development has
overseen the destruction of our social welfare payments system and is a legal
delinquent. She can no longer be trusted to oversee this critical government
function.
Ramaphosa should dig deep to find the
appropriate person for this portfolio. In the interest of “unity”, he will
probably not make wholesale changes to his cabinet, but this is the one
portfolio that urgently needs a new minister.
We have three suggestions: Barbara Creecy,
currently the Gauteng finance MEC, Angie Motshekga, minister of basic
education, or Senzo Mchunu, the former KwaZulu-Natal premier who has a
reputation for getting things done.
This is a critical government function and
a permanent solution needs to be found soon.
2. Fire Mosebenzi Zwane
The minister of mineral resources is
probably the most captured of all the Gupta ministers in former president Jacob
Zuma’s cabinet.
A former MEC who oversaw the Estina farm
transaction (for which he will probably be arrested or questioned), Zwane’s
first task in his portfolio was to ensure that the Guptas acquire the Optimum
mine from Glencore.
Ngoako Ramatlhodi would be a great choice
to replace him – he was booted from this portfolio when he objected to state
capture and has deep knowledge of the intricacies this position requires.
3. Fire Bongani Bongo
The minister of state security has been in
the news for all the wrong reasons. He allegedly tried to bribe the leader of
evidence in the state capture inquiry and has been implicated by the Hawks in a
corruption investigation in Mpumalanga.
Bongo was a backbencher plucked from obscurity
when Zuma appointed him in this sensitive portfolio.
With all the mopping up that this portfolio
and the State Security Agency need, Ramaphosa needs a loyal, trusted and
experienced cadre to steer the spooks.
We suggest he considers Pravin Gordhan or
Mondli Gungubele, who both serve on the ad hoc committee into state capture at
public enterprises. Mchunu would also make a good intelligence minister.
4. Fire Faith Muthambi
Another Zupta loyalist, the minister of
public service and administration is a Zuma sycophant who doesn’t deserve to be
in cabinet.
The Guptaleaks showed how she passed on
classified documentation to the family.
This ministry needs a diligent bureaucrat
who has nerves of steel and can negotiate with the unions like a pro.
We have two suggestions for Ramaphosa:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Motshekga. Ramaphosa will have to find a place for
Dlamini-Zuma in cabinet and this position will keep her busy and out of harm’s
way.
5. Fire David Mahlobo
As minister of energy, David Mahlobo was
tasked by Zuma to get the nuclear deal through. This will no longer happen
under Ramaphosa's administration and Mahlobo, a stooge who ran intelligence for
Zuma before he was reshuffled, is no longer needed.
We suggest that Ramaphosa merge the mineral
resources and energy portfolios into one department and ministry, headed by
Ramatlhodi.
6. Move Fikile Mbalula
Despite his youthful energy, Mbalula is
unfortunately not of the right calibre to steer Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption
ship as head of police.
Ramaphosa will probably need to retain
Mbalula in cabinet, but he needs a new police minister who is strong and
skilled enough to deal with the country’s massive challenges of crime.
Bheki Cele, the former police commissioner,
is an obvious candidate, but he carries baggage from his stint as police chief
which may be off-putting to Ramaphosa.
Thabang Makwetla, Jackson Mthembu and
Gungubele are others he should consider.
7. Fire Shaun Abrahams and
appoint a new NPA boss
Ramaphosa has already been given the legal
authority by the North Gauteng High Court to appoint the head of the National
Prosecuting Authority (NPA), because Zuma was conflicted over his own
corruption case.
The court found the appointment of Shaun
Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) was irregular, but
Zuma and the NPA are appealing the matter.
Ramaphosa should immediately withdraw the
appeal and appoint a competent NDPP. There are lots of excellent lawyers in the
country – Ramaphosa can pick and choose.
Some names that came up during our
brainstorm were Vusi Pikoli, Thuli Madonsela, Gerrie Nel, Dumisa Ntsebeza and
Glynnis Breytenbach.
8. Fire Tom Moyane and
appoint a new SARS boss
The South African Revenue Service (SARS)
suffered immensely under Zuma and saw the departure of numerous skilled and
dedicated officials after Tom Moyane – a Zuma loyalist – was appointed as
commissioner.
Ramaphosa needs to urgently get rid of
Moyane and find a new SARS head that will restore confidence in the
organisation and attract skilled investigators, analysts and IT specialists.
It would be very symbolic and hugely
beneficial if Ramaphosa could appoint someone from the Gordhan-era at SARS to
succeed Moyane.
9. Cancel the nuclear deal
and embrace green energy
Ramaphosa has already been quoted that we
cannot afford nuclear energy. He now needs to very publicly announce the
cancellation of the entire acquisition process for nuclear and that government
will be investing in more renewable energy over the next decade.
Our electricity consumption has decreased
significantly and there is no longer the need for large, dirty and expensive
nuclear plants. Ramaphosa needs to make sure his announcement is translated
into Russian.
10. Establish anti-corruption unit
For Ramaphosa to deal effectively and
swiftly with corruption, he will have to set up a mechanism for people to
reveal and expose corruption. This may include a small amnesty period for
wrongdoers to fully disclose their deeds and pay back the money looted from
state coffers.
As talented as some Hawks investigators may
be, the unit is simply not efficient to unravel and investigate a decade of
looting and plunder at government departments and parastatals.
Ramaphosa will need someone like Pikoli or
Robert McBride to set up a strong and well-staffed anti-corruption unit outside
of the police.
- Basson is editor of News24. Follow him on Twitter @adriaanbasson.