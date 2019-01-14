3 lessons from that Schweizer-Reneke photo
2019-01-14 07:53
A photo showing four black Grade R children seated
separately from about 20 white classmates in a North West farming town has laid
bare some of the deep fault lines in our fledgling democracy.
If there is anything positive to take from this story, it
should be that it gives us insight into some of the major issues still
hampering our maturation into an equal, non-racial and non-discriminatory
democracy.
It asks of each of us to up our game in achieving these
goals set by our founding fathers.
I have been following the story through the coverage of our
reporters and have some experience of small farming towns in rural South
Africa. I've learnt the following three lessons over the past few days:
1. White racism is
deep-seated and intertwined with skewed power balances in rural South Africa
Whatever the reason of the Grade R teacher from Laerskool
Schweizer-Reneke to seat her black and white pupils separately for a photo,
there can simply be no justification for what she did. She should have known
better and deserves censure for segregating her class based on race.
The language argument is a nonsense one. This wasn't a
picture of extra Afrikaans lessons, which would naturally be dominated by black
children. It was a class picture and there was no reason to seat them like
that.
The fact that some people can even think there may be a
valid reason for the offensive seating arrangement shows we have lots of work
to do in explaining centuries of institutionalised racism to some white South
Africans.
The sight of a small number of black kids bundled together
while the majority of the happy, smiling class sat elsewhere brought back
painful memories for black South Africans. This is exactly what apartheid
looked like – black people being treated as second-class citizens in their own
country, where they have always been the majority.
The power balance in the picture unfortunately represents
much of what I've seen in rural South Africa, where very few of the means of
production are owned by black people. In most North West farming towns, white people
still own the majority of farms, shops and corporations.
The ANC has failed dismally to create a sustainable black
middle-class in rural towns who are not employed by the municipality, but that
is a discussion for another day.
Not "owning" your town means you have very little
agency over the public goods, like schools. This unfortunately means black kids
in schools like Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke will always be seen as visitors in a
school that "belongs" to white people.
2. 'Tis the season
for selective outrage
The North West is probably one of the provinces where the
ANC's governance failures have been the most extreme. From countless potholes
to a collapsing public health system, the ANC in North West has all but
imploded.
It has descended into a cesspit that sends its money,
supposed to uplift the poor, to Dubai for the Guptas to build a fancy medical
facility for rich people.
The party does not really deserve to govern this province.
Still, the ANC managed to cause an enormous outcry over the Schweizer-Reneke
photo and MEC Sello Lehari was there almost immediately to suspend the (wrong)
teacher. Never in recent history has the ANC acted so swiftly and decisively
over a matter of public concern in the North West.
Of course the Schweizer-Reneke incident deserves outrage,
even from politicians, but what about the collapse of the provincial health
system? Or the lack of proper roads? Or the number of bankrupt municipalities?
Or the money to the Guptas? Are these examples of mismanagement that directly
steal food out of the mouths of the poor not worthy of outrage, protest and
decisive action?
With an election five months away, it is not convenient for
the ANC to highlight its own governance failures. Politicians will try to use
the Schweizer-Reneke photo to divert attention from causes just as worthy as
fighting institutionalised racism.
3. Facts don't matter
if you shout loud enough
It emerged on the weekend that the "wrong" teacher
was suspended. The teacher who seated the kids separately was not suspended.
Her colleague who was asked to take the picture got the chop.
Unless I am missing a major part of the story, that will
hopefully emerge soon to enlighten us all, this makes zero sense. Yes, the
teacher who took the picture should have asked her colleague what the hell she
thought she was doing, but surely the person at fault here is the teacher whose
class was pictured?
What if the teacher who took the picture wanted to expose
her colleague? However unlikely, this is technically a possibility.
Unfortunately, it seems that the hysteria of the moment overshadowed all logic
to establish the facts before casting judgement.
Lehari is back at the school on Monday. Let's hope for more
detail.
A thorough, impartial investigation should be undertaken to
establish the facts, out of earshot of protestors, gun-toting residents and
publicity-seeking politicians.
- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24. Follow him on Twitter: @AdriaanBasson