Adriaan Basson: De Klerk and Malema’s gift to Ramaphosa

Malema desperately tried to show that by inviting him to the SONA, the ANC had endorsed his views about apartheid. This is nonsense; the ANC did not invite De Klerk to address its national executive committee or lekgotla, writes Adriaan Basson

As I watched the e-mails drop in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fourth State of the Nation Address last week, it dawned on me what a great gift Ramaphosa had received from Julius Malema and FW de Klerk.