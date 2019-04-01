King Ace finally gets his comeuppance
2019-04-01 05:00
When Zuma appointed Magashule as premier of the Free State in 2009, the doors to the provincial treasury were flung open and "King Ace", as some in the province refer to him, finally had unfettered access to the poor province's largesse, writes Adriaan
Basson.
There is a
reason why former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki both side-lined Ace
Magashule to become premier of the Free State during their presidencies.
Although
Magashule was the most popular politician in that province, both Mandela and
Mbeki knew enough about him to keep him away from the keys to the top office in
the Free State and, by extension, the provincial fiscus.
Yes, this
feels long ago, but there was a time in the ANC when having corruption clouds
hanging over your head actually disqualified you from being promoted by the
organisation.
All of this
changed in December 2007 when Jacob Zuma was elected party president in
Polokwane with the help of rogues like Magashule who saw Msholozi as a get-out-of-jail
ticket. They were right.
When Zuma
appointed Magashule as premier of the Free State in 2009, the doors to the
provincial treasury were flung open and "King Ace", as some in the
province refer to him, finally had unfettered access to the poor province's
largesse.
He became
untouchable and pulled-off what some call the first capture of a state – the
Free State.
When I
visited Bloemfontein over the years to interview sources about allegations that
Magashule was robbing the province blind, I was met with complete unsurprise. Yes,
nothing gets done in this place without Ace's approval or involvement, I was
told.
Shortly
after his appointment as premier, I received a tip-off that he demanded a R10m
bribe to approve a transaction through the Free State Gambling Board. Although
Magashule had no business involving himself in the transaction, the affected businessman
was summoned to his office and had to illicit the assistance of Zuma ally
Vivian Reddy to get his deal approved.
Opaque
meetings at the Shell Ultra City in Kroonstad, bogus contracts typed on a
laptop to formalise "facilitation fees"… it was all part of the reign
of King Ace.
There was a
tacit acceptance of the rotten state of affairs and a hopelessness that there
was no chance for you to prosper as a businessperson or government official if
you weren't prepared to have your palms greased or do the greasing.
And this was
before the Guptas arrived on the scene.
One of the
saddest aspects of Magashule's decade of Free State capture was the weak
reporting on the province by the provincial and national media. Partly because
of the declining media industry, including a weakened SABC, and partly because
of Magashule's active and aggressive attempts to influence and even purchase
journalists and publications in Bloemfontein, the full extent of his activities
remained largely under the radar.
Was it not
for the reporting of Volksblad, the Afrikaans daily newspaper in the city, much
of what Magashule and his gang were up to would have remained completely
unreported.
I am
exceptionally glad that former News24 investigative journalist Pieter-Louis
Myburgh took the time and effort to produce his excellent book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web
of Capture, that finally blows the lid off Magashule's reign of looting and
deceit.
The book is
a horror story of what happens to a province, particularly one in the rural
parts of South Africa with little media attention, when a crooked politician
takes the reigns.
Coupled with
evidence that is expected to be delivered to the Zondo Commission over the next
few days and weeks, the truth about Magashule's term as premier of the Free
State is finally coming out.
Ironically,
Magashule's elevation to secretary-general of the ANC has weakened his grip on
the Free State. He can no longer keep things under wraps from Luthuli House.
As the chief
driver of the ANC's election machine, these revelations will further damage the
governing party's chances to breach the 60% mark on May 8.
Voters would
be justified to ask who exactly they are voting for if they put their crosses
next to the ANC on the ballot paper. The "new dawn" of President
Cyril Ramaphosa or the gangster state of Ace Magashule?