'New dawn' but the rogues are still more popular than clean Pravin
2019-03-20 08:25
What does it say about the ANC – its branches, provincial structures and national leadership – when its prime and most vocal opposer of state capture only made it onto the party list at position 73, asks Adriaan Basson.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's name appears in
position 73 on the governing ANC's candidate list for the national election.
This means Gordhan is likely to return as a Member of
Parliament after the May 8 national and provincial elections. The ANC won 249
seats after the last election and the party is expected to be returned as the
majority party in May.
Gordhan is widely regarded as the ANC's anti-corruption
voice and face. As former finance minister, he was sacked by then president
Jacob Zuma for opposing the state capture project in National Treasury.
Despite the EFF's best (or worst) attempts, Gordhan is
regarded as one of the cleanest politicians in South Africa, particularly in
the ANC.
At an historic Eskom press briefing on Tuesday, Gordhan was
the face of government, trying to appease South Africans, already under
economic pressure, that everything will be okay despite Eskom's imminent
meltdown.
Putting on a brave face – even cracking a few awkward jokes
– Gordhan was the chosen one that had to convince the populace that the
"new" ANC government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has got this crisis
under control.
In his stern address, Gordhan often referred to the
"period of state capture" that "we" are cleaning up. He
referenced the appointment of advocate Shamila Batohi as the new national
director of public prosecutions and the daily exposure of state capture secrets
in front of the Zondo commission.
In probably the most important government announcement
before the election, Gordhan effectively asked the nation to trust him and his
comrades in the "new" ANC to steer the ship that is South Africa out
of this crisis.
But who exactly are these comrades that will supposedly fix
South Africa?
Much has been written about the rogues on the ANC's
candidates list and nothing illustrates the ANC's crisis of legitimacy starker
than Gordhan's own position on the list.
What does it say about the ANC as an organisation – the
branches, the provincial structures and the national leadership – when the
party's prime and most vocal opposer of state capture only made it onto the
list at position 73?
Let's look at some of the 72 people who were found by the
ANC as a party to be more worthy candidates than Gordhan.
At position number 23 is Malusi Gigaba, the former minister
of public enterprises under whose tenure Eskom was stripped of its cash and
ability to provide electricity to South Africa. The plunder of Eskom, Transnet
and Denel took place on Gigaba's watch and, if Gordhan is to be believed,
consequences will follow suit.
But it doesn't seem this punishment will be meted out by the
ANC. Gigaba's popularity in the party was seemingly not affected by his
intimate involvement in the Zupta-sponsored state capture or the lies he told
under oath in the Fireblade case.
It will be very hard for Ramaphosa to leave Gigaba, the
ANC's 23rd most popular politician, out of his new Cabinet after the May 8
elections.
The same applies to Gwede Mantashe (position 3), Fikile
Mbalula (6), Zweli Mkhize (8), Bheki Cele (9), Nomvula Mokonyane (10),
Bathabile Dlamini (14), Nathi Mthethwa (16), David Mahlobo (28) and Zizi Kodwa
(31) – all senior ANC politicians against whom allegations of some form of
wrongdoing have been levelled.
• Mantashe is implicated in the Bosasa scandal after receiving CCTV equipment from the corruption-accused company;
• Mbalula received a paid-for holiday to Dubai from a sports supplier while he was sports minister;
• Mkhize has been implicated in a kickback-deal involving the Public Investment Corporation, which he denies;
• Cele acted unlawfully as police commissioner when he approved a building leasing deal in 2010, according to the public protector;
• Mokonyane was allegedly bribed by Bosasa and meddled in the appointment of contractors for the Giyani water project;
• Dlamini lied to the Constitutional Court about the social grants crisis;
• Mthethwa received a wall around his house paid from a crime intelligence "slush fund" when he was police minister;
• Mahlobo sanctioned the actions of an illegal special operations unit in the State Security Agency, a report has found, and
• Kodwa is accused of rape by a woman from a social circle that includes Bosasa's spokesperson. Kodwa denies raping the woman.
These ANC politicians are all much more popular than Gordhan
in the party and Ramaphosa will face a rebellion if he decides to cull everyone
tainted by state capture or claims of impropriety from his new Cabinet.
Some of the other rogues on the ANC's list in higher
positions than Gordhan are Cassel Mathale (36), former Limpopo premier and ally
of Julius Malema who were intimately linked to the capture of tenders in that
province; former state security minister Bongani Bongo (41), who allegedly
attempted to bribe an advocate in Parliament, and disgraced former North West
premier Supra Mahumapelo (58).
Despite his best efforts to convince the country (and
voters) otherwise, the ANC's lists make a mockery of attempts by Gordhan to
uncapture the state and clean out corruption.
Until his rogue comrades are arrested, charged and shunned by
the ANC, Gordhan will have a hard time convincing the electorate that the
"new dawn" is more than a clever PR strategy.