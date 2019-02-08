Project Unscrambling Zuma
2019-02-08 00:20
Most of the announcements by President Cyril Ramaphosa in
Thursday night's State of the Nation "lite" Address were not new or
ground-breaking.
It is an attempt to unscramble the havoc wrecked by almost
ten years of the captured Jacob Zuma-ANC government.
As much as one wants to rejoice in the re-establishment of a
dedicated anti-corruption unit in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that
resembles the Scorpions, it is quite sad that we are celebrating the return to "normality"
of the pre-Zuma years.
The establishment of the "new" Scorpions; the
unbundling of Eskom; the splitting-up of the State Security Agency (SSA); the
establishment of a unit in the Presidency to remove barriers to foreign
investment, and the removal of obstacles to tourism are all Zuma-era legacy
issues Ramaphosa is trying to fix before the May elections.
The need to unbundle Eskom was caused by a decade of
mismanagement, looting and capture on Zuma's watch. It is well documented how
the Guptas and their Eskom lackeys extracted rent from the energy supplier.
Not even Ramaphosa could sugar-coat the dire state of
affairs at Megawatt Park. "Eskom is in crisis and the risks it poses to
South Africa are great. It could severely damage our economic and social
development ambitions."
Ramaphosa and his advisors believe that three different
Eskoms would be able to more effectively cut costs (read: retrench, mothball or
sell) and raise investment. Time will tell if they were correct. At least there
is a plan on the table.
The return of the "new" Scorpions is a reversal of
a 2007 ANC resolution to do away with the Directorate of Special Operations, a
creation by the ANC in the late 1990s to combat high-level corruption and
organised crime.
Instead of strengthening our crime-fighting capacity, Zuma
and his allies closed down the Scorpions to protect them from prosecution. Some
of these allies were clapping on Thursday night as Ramaphosa announced the
reestablishment of a similar unit.
Oh, the irony.
The splitting up of the SSA back to its Mbeki-era shape – a
dedicated domestic branch and a focussed foreign branch – is a slap in Zuma's
face, who tried to centralise all intelligence under one roof.
A trained spy himself, Zuma wanted complete control over the
intelligence agencies (and their work). He had numerous run-ins with his spy
chiefs over the Guptas and moved them around until he was satisfied that he had
complete political control over the SSA.
Ramaphosa has recently recalled a number of senior SSA staff
from embassies abroad and said on Thursday a high-level review panel into the
SSA has finalised its work. Ramaphosa will announce "a number of urgent
steps" soon.
Taking nothing away from Ramaphosa's speech – it was frank,
detailed and to the point – most of it was attempts to explain how he will fix
the "nine wasted years" under Zuma.
From how to remove barriers to investment, to eVisas and
selling-off "non-strategic" state assets, Ramaphosa is trying his
best to sell the new dawn to a sceptical electorate that is tired of the ANC's
broken promises.
With only three months to go before the election on 8 May,
Ramaphosa has to keep together a fragile unity in the ANC of comrades who may
be directly impacted by his announcements on Thursday night.
A number of comrades may think twice campaigning for a party
that is actively campaigning for them to be imprisoned.