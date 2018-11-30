The spectacular unravelling of Julius Malema
2018-11-30 06:00
There was a time when Julius Malema used to
call me with tip-offs.
My whiteness wasn’t an issue when Malema
gave me stories in our common pursuit to expose corruption.
This week Malema called me a “racist
thing”. He no longer takes my calls. Malema is back to his ANC Youth League
ways of toxic race politics.
The common thread? Corruption allegations against
the self-styled “commander-in-chief” of the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Malema, and by implication the EFF which he
rules with an iron fist, is unravelling before our eyes at breakneck speed.
It was only a year ago that Malema and the
EFF were still riding their high horse against Jacob Zuma-sponsored state
capture. And let's face it: we all loved the way at which Malema and his red
command gave Zuma the stick.
The ANC was too impotent to do anything and
the DA almost too civil in their approach to counter Zuma's term of shame.
We wanted someone to embarrass Zuma for
everything he's done, and Malema comfortably played the role of public accuser
number one.
"Pay back the money", "the
Zuptas" and "uBaba ka Duduzane" were wonderful catchphrases,
masterfully coined by Malema and his lieutenants in their campaign to lift Zuma
out of his seat. And we played along.
Because we agreed with the EFF that Zuma
was bad for the country. He had to go.
We willingly and knowingly parked Malema's
own sins in the past. The rampant looting of Limpopo under his friend Cassel
Mathale's premiership; the privatisation of key government functions to his
friend Lesiba Gwangwa's On-Point in which Malema's Ratanang Trust owned shares,
while he was preaching nationalisation; the findings by Thuli Madonsela against
Malema; the criminal charges that kept being postponed ad infinitum until the
NPA forgot about them.
In his new role as chief Zuma accuser,
Malema won the support of the nation (even those who don't vote for him) and left
behind his On Point-Gucci for red, anti-corruption overalls.
We know now that it was never an anti-corruption
ticket, but an anti-Zuma corruption one.
My relationship with Malema started in 2011
when colleague Piet Rampedi and I revealed his family trust's links to
multimillion-rand Limpopo tenders. At the time, Malema was ANCYL president and clearly
a rising star in the ruling party.
After helping Zuma to power – for which he
subsequently apologised – Malema became an enormously powerful power-broker in
the ANC. Blessed with the gift of the gab, Malema was masterful in deflecting
attention away from his own sins.
He reacted viciously to our investigation
and Rampedi, who is from Limpopo, had to get bodyguards to protect him and his
family after receiving death threats. I had racist slurs levelled at me,
although it was difficult to do the same with Rampedi.
Malema had a phalanx of thugs around him,
who didn't mind beating up anyone who stood in their way.
After being kicked out of the ANC, Malema
was in the political wilderness and had to reinvent himself. We started to talk
about the case against him and the extent to which Zuma was looting the
country.
Malema never admitted to me that he did
anything wrong. He saw the case against him as a conspiracy to have him imprisoned
to limit his political ambitions.
We spoke about the ANC (he is till this day
preoccupied with the internal workings of the governing party and pre-empts Cabinet
announcements on Twitter) and the party's links to crime and corruption. He has
an amazing ability to connect the dots between people and events.
Malema never had an issue with my whiteness
and I often told colleagues how different the person was that I saw on the
other side of the table to the rousing speaker on stage. I found him quite shy
and often got the impression that he was craving a life away from the limelight
with his wife and children.
I've since learned that the schizophrenic nature
of politics is not limited to Malema.
When Zuma left the stage, Malema and the
EFF needed to reinvent themselves again. He "allowed" Ramaphosa to
win the ANC race and almost disappeared from the news radar until early this
year when the ANC handed him the land ticket.
Advancing a cause, like land expropriation,
will only take the EFF so far. Malema thrives on fighting an enemy and settled
on Pravin Gordhan, white people and the media. He has learned well from Zuma on
playing the victim card and we can expect a lot of that in the run-up to the
May 2019 elections.
The revelations of EFF links to the VBS scandal
and City of Johannesburg tenders comes at a terrible time for Malema. He wants
to be Mr Clean going into the elections and we are spoiling his party.
That's why I'm suddenly a "racist
thing" and Gordhan the biggest thug ever – if you believed the EFF's fake
"charge sheet" against the public enterprises minister.
Malema the chameleon is reinventing himself
again. He's desperate and scared. Buckle up.