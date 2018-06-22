AfriForum stands on middle ground
2018-06-22 10:54
Kallie Kriel
It
is quite strange to see how some commentators have, especially since
AfriForum’s visit to the USA, falsely attempted to present the organisation’s
justified campaigns against expropriation without compensation and against farm
murders as radical or right-wing.
Even
stranger still are the attempts of some to unfairly compare the real concern
over the threat of property rights and tortures that take place on farms to the
hate rhetoric and racism of Julius Malema and the EFF.
The
truth is that AfriForum strives to, as was the case since the organisation’s
establishment in 2006, help build a society that is based on the principle of
mutual recognition and respect between communities, and where space is also
allowed for minorities to, in cooperation with the rest of the South African
society, make a positive contribution towards a better future. AfriForum does
this in a peaceful manner and within the framework of the law.
What
did, in fact, change in the past couple of months, is that the ANC as ruling
party in December 2017 officially accepted expropriation without compensation
as party policy. Disrespecting property rights is a radical fringe phenomenon –
not the campaigns against it. By driving a campaign for the protection of
property rights, AfriForum is standing firmly on the middle ground. To protect
property rights is not only in the interest of a part of South Africa’s
society, but in the interest of everyone.
The
Zimbabwe example proves that disrespecting property rights destroys a country’s
economy to the detriment of all: The Zimbabwean unemployment rate is currently
higher than 90%. As a middle ground organisation, AfriForum, as well as other
people who see themselves as part of this centre, has the duty to oppose with
all means at our disposal radical policy directions such as expropriation
without compensation. This includes to mobilise international pressure and to
locally take part in the debate to find solutions.
AfriForum
cannot and will not sit back and merely hope that South Africa is spared the
destructive road of Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Cuba. To truly act to protect South
Africa’s economy against the contempt of property rights is the right thing to
do.
Currently
AfriForum has more than 209 000 members; the Solidarity Movement, of which
AfriForum forms a part, represents more than 400 000 families. Those who
try to maliciously reduce AfriForum, the Solidarity Movement and these
organisations’ members to fringe figures, purposefully hold themselves blind to
the tenfold actions of AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement that are aimed at
promoting mutual recognition and respect between communities and helping to
ensure justice for all.
Where
AfriForum is concerned, this organisation is, for example, currently battling a
court case on behalf of a traditional community in Nkandla to ensure that the
state builds a school to provide the community with access to education. The
Vaaltyn traditional community is currently being supported by Adv Gerrie Nel
and his team in their battle against a mining group that is looting their land.
There are many other examples, among others the legal support that AfriForum
provided to the Wallmansthal Communal Property Association, as well as the Dube
family in the criminal case against Duduzane Zuma, and to Gabriella Engels in
the assault case against Grace Mugabe.
In
addition to this there is also the stellar work that AfriForum’s more than 6 600
volunteers do nationwide to improve local communities. AfriForum’s community
projects – which are each to the benefit of all communities – includes the
battle that AfriForum’s 115 community safety structures are waging against
crime, the 16 000 potholes that AfriForum filled in 2017 and the tests on
water sources used by millions of people nationwide. There are countless other
examples.
The
mutual recognition and respect between communities for which AfriForum itself is
striving, is not promoted in a public debate where those that dare risk to
differ from the ANC and ruling order’s views are vilified, silenced and hanged
false labels around their necks. Should AfriForum let itself be forced into
silence through these types of attacks, it will in future become increasingly
more difficult to present alternative views and to have a nuanced public
debate. AfriForum’s members and supporters, who inherently form a part of the
moderate middle ground, realise this – and for that very reason AfriForum’s
membership numbers are growing strongly despite attempts to silence AfriForum’s
voice.
AfriForum
will continue to actively take part in public debates and to drive campaigns
against injustices such as expropriation without compensation, farm murders and
other focal issues. This organisation will also unceasingly continue to take on
projects that promote mutual recognition and respect among communities. The
alternative – to remain quiet and do nothing – is not an option for AfriForum.
- Kriel is CEO of AfriForum.
