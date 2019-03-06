 

An opportunity for Afrikaners to have a Mandela moment

2019-03-06 05:00

Nick Koornhof

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address, in the South African Parliament, on February 7, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by Rodger BOSCH / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address, in the South African Parliament, on February 7, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by Rodger BOSCH / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Local and indigenous knowledge refers to the understandings, skills and philosophies developed by individuals and societies, with long histories of interaction with their natural surroundings.

For indigenous peoples, local knowledge informs decision-making about fundamental aspects of day to day life. This is exactly what this bill is doing, a first attempt and a milestone.

A person gathers a lot of indigenous knowledge in politics and in this Parliament especially if you are around for quite a time. Surely this will be my last appearance in this fifth Parliament after many years of service.

I represented South African voters in a few political groupings over three decades. That has given me unique insight into very different political agendas, but I can say with conviction that across the political spectrum South Africans have a passionate love for their country and an unshakeable belief that we are a winning nation. My indigenous knowledge is telling me that.

The time has truly come for the next round of liberation in South Africa. Firstly, the majority of South Africans must move from poverty and exclusion from economic transformation. Secondly for my fellow white South Africans, especially the Afrikaners who are a truly indigenous minority, must embrace South Africa without reservation and play a more collective role with fellow South Africans.

A vital election is approaching and the indigenous people of South Africa must all make a decision.

All of us, and I mean all of us, have brought this nation this far, it only needs a "shoulder-to-the-wheel" attitude. We need to return to the Mandela era, my indigenous knowledge tells me and I plead with my community to consider giving at least one of their votes to President Ramaphosa and the programme for a truly better South Africa.  

He is the man of the moment. It's not a fashion statement. It is because he has the capabilities to deliver us from failure, and capture something truly worthwhile – a better tomorrow.

In Latin they say, "Sic transit gloria mundi" – So passes the glory of life. Let's choose to face tomorrow. But for that we have to face the sun. To paraphrase Ronald Reagan; "South Africa's best days are yet ahead."

That can only be if President Ramaphosa is returned strong enough to resist the forces of populism. Let us, the Afrikaner minority, grasp this moment to realise it and break free to support him. That gesture will be the Afrikaners' Mandela moment.

- Koornhof is an ANC Member of Parliament. This was the speech he gave in the National Assembly on Tuesday, 5 March during a debate on the Protection, Promotion, Development and Management of Indigenous Knowledge Bill.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

On Babes Wodumo and the good men who abdicate their responsibility

2019-03-06 05:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 5 2019-03-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 