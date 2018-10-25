DA has never shied away from holding De Lille to account
2018-10-25 08:39
Mmusi Maimane
News24
editor Adriaan Basson has misunderstood the facts in the De Lille matter, and
has relied on that error to punt a particular narrative that is wrong and
damaging.
Let
me be clear: the DA's agreement with mayor Patricia De Lille only related to
our internal DA investigation into her alleged misconduct. It did not obstruct
or in any way impact upon the external forensic investigation by independent
legal firm Bowman Gilfillan which was commissioned by the Cape Town City
Council. Nor did it impede any other investigation being carried out.
My
press release (5 August 2018) explicitly stated as much: "The DA has
taken a decision to withdraw all internal disciplinary charges against Patricia
de Lille. Any other investigations by the City are not covered by this
agreement." For her part, De Lille "agreed to resign the
office of Mayor, effective 31 October 2018".
The
agreement was made in good faith by the DA and purely with the best interests
of the people of Cape Town in mind, because it achieved the outcome of a new
leadership team in the City and allowed the independent investigation to
continue.
Once
again, I made this clear in my press statement: "I am confident that
this outcome is in the best interests of the people of Cape Town… This is an
opportunity for the City of Cape Town DA caucus to take stock, to regroup and
to unite."
The
agreement effectively left it to the Bowman Gilfillan investigation to
determine the facts and make recommendations. Their final report was leaked in
the media this week and it appears to vindicate the DA's original decision
completely. (According to Sowetan Live, it advises that criminal charges should
be considered against her and several other officials.)
The
DA takes a zero-tolerance approach to even the whiff of corruption and is
committed to building a capable state that can deliver to all. We dropped our
internal charges trusting that the external forensic investigation would get to
the heart of the matter. I stand by our decision to do so, because it has
enabled Cape Town's councillors to re-focus on their role, which is to serve
the people of Cape Town.
There
is nothing stopping the City of Cape Town from now taking the advice of the
Bowman Gilfillan report and implementing its recommendations, including
potential criminal charges against all implicated. So, it was simply wrong of
Mr Basson to imply that our agreement let De Lille off the legal hook. It
certainly did not. A familiarity with the facts, or a reading of the public record,
would have made this clear.
Mr
Basson should have worked out by now that the ANC and EFF are irredeemably
corrupt parties punting failed ideology. The DA is South Africa's only hope. We
are committed to a free press. We do not ask for him to show us any preference.
We merely ask him to get his facts straight.
- Maimane is leader of the DA.
