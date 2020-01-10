Ghaleb Cachalia: Open letter to ESKOM CEO Andre de Ruyter

Typically we see more interference and transgressions of governance in such situations as the political class seeks influence for reasons other than business and mandated delivery.

This influence does not necessarily come from one specific source and the minister responsible is often subject to many political forces and is faced with the need to forge compromises. You will be tested and will need to demonstrate resolve to counter these tendencies when the moment comes, particularly as it may not be clear who to stand up to nor which of these to stem.