 
Guest Column

'Integrity Idol' finds first cohort of public servants

2018-04-26 11:31
(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Integrity Idol, the civil society driven campaign to "name and fame" honest government officials in South Africa, has found its first cohort of honest public servants.

The campaign, launched by Accountability Lab and partners - the Democracy Works Foundation, LifeCo UnLtd and Nelson Mandela Foundation - received hundreds of nominations from the public from across the country.

"The process of selection is extremely rigorous," shared campaign co-ordinator Faith Pienaar.

"Once we have received a nomination, our team verifies the authenticity of the claims made by the nominee using the Accountability Lab's seven step verification process."

A high-level panel of respected South Africans convened in early March at Constitution Hill to decide on a top 5 from a shortlist of 20.

Pienaar added: "The panelists are experts in the challenges and opportunities within the public service, in particular the healthcare, education and safety and security sectors."

Read: Your chance to nominate a public servant as your 'Integrity Idol'

Lovelyn Nwadeyi, who served on the panel, discussed the campaign recently.

"Currently, South Africa and many other African countries are overwhelmed with pessimism about our realities because the dominant narrative is one of corruption, selfishness and pervasive injustice committed by those we trusted as our leaders.

"An exercise like Integrity Idol, gives us an opportunity to craft a parallel narrative (not a separate/counter one) that also acknowledges the efforts of those who are doing well and doing right by the people."

Lovelyn joined Mary Metcalfe, Dr Garth Japhet, Marlene le Roux, Charissa Hector and Bishop William Mostert to serve on the panel.

A group of young, aspiring filmmakers has now travelled across South Africa with Emmy Award winning film director Andrew Benson to document the Integrity Idol finalists.

One of the young filmmakers, Sandile Sithole, shared: "It is important that our generation continue to create films that have a direct and positive impact on the lives of local communities. These are films of local heroes doing right at all costs."

Who will be South Africa's first Integrity Idol?! The inaugural Integrity Idols will be announced in the coming week. 

Official voting to launch on May.

The public will be able to vote using SMS, WhatsApp and online.

Follow Integrity Idol South Africa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Here are the panel of judges:


Lovelyn Nwadeyi (Supplied)

Marlene le Roux (Supplied)


Mary Metcalfe (Supplied)


Charissa Hector (Supplied)

Bishop William Mostert (Supplied)

Dr Garth Japhet (Supplied)

Read more on:    corruption  |  civil service
X

Validating 'the truth' about SA's education system

2018-04-26 10:08
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Validating 'the truth' about SA's education system

2018-04-26 10:08

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Supra Mahumapelo: the end of the second coming?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 