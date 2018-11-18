 
Guest Column

Jump or be pushed: The wave of the new dawn

2018-11-18 06:00
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba answers questions during his appearance before the parliamentary hearing into state capture on March 12, 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba answers questions during his appearance before the parliamentary hearing into state capture on March 12, 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ministers resigning of their own accord in the name of preserving the new dawn is a positive affirmation of what Ramaphosa is working hard to instil in government and in the ANC, writes Calvin Motlau.

On November 9, 2018, it was reported that Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to air his side of the story following Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's finding that he had violated the Executive Ethics Code and lied under oath. 

I suspect that President Ramaphosa was not satisfied with the explanation provided by Gigaba and gave him an ultimatum to jump or be pushed.

Gigaba chose the former and on Tuesday he tendered his resignation as Minister of Home Affairs and member of the Cabinet. Shortly thereafter he also resigned as member of Parliament. 

Visit News24 Voices for informed and expert opinions on the news

Is the president finally firming his grip on the running of the state and the ANC? It seems so. More people are starting to see the rays of sunshine following a new dawn and waking up to the fact that confidence is slowly waning in the ANC as a party and in government. That can only be good news for Ramaphosa as he is not likely to have people second guessing his decisions.

We all remember February 27, 2018 when Ramaphosa appeared on our television screens an hour over the scheduled time to deliver the news of his first Cabinet reshuffle. The man looked heavy and tired as he delivered the changes to Cabinet. Reports later emerged that he was forced into a compromise by the top 6 officials of the ANC to keep certain individuals such as Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane in his cabinet. 

Questions abounded on the amount of influence Ramaphosa really had in the ANC and whether the close contest at the Nasrec conference in December 2017 would forever act as an albatross around his neck.

Since then, the president has embarked on a slow clean-up of both the government and the ANC. Eskom has a new board, Prasa has a new board, Transnet has a new board. These new boards are tasked with cleaning the rot that had set into our state-owned enterprises and ensuring that they put the right managers in place to put them back on a stable trajectory.

In the ANC, the North West provincial executive committee was dissolved and several regional executive committees in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have either been dissolved or disbanded. Although the cry from those who have been disbanded is that Ramaphosa is embarking on a purge of those who did not support him at the at Nasrec, the overall sentiment is that those who were disbanded or dissolved deserved the fate that befell them.

Even though there is some resistance from certain quarters within the ruling party, over all Ramaphosa seems to be winning people over with his #ThumaMina and "new dawn" philosophies and this might augur well for the ruling party in the run-up to the general elections next year. 

Ministers resigning of their own accord in the name of preserving the new dawn is a positive affirmation of what Ramaphosa is working hard to instil, not only in government, but in the ANC as well.

In the meantime, we await the action the ANC will take regarding ANC leaders implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga and if they will also be swept away by the wave of the new dawn and jump without being pushed.

- Calvin Matlou is an advisor at Frontline Africa Advisory.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

Read more on:    malusi ­gigaba  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  new dawn
X

Who will be the new NPA boss? Here are our top picks for NDPP

2018-11-17 12:03

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 14:30 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Bellville 11:47 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 