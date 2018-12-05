 
Guest Column

Madiba embraced a selfless struggle with little hope of reward

2018-12-05 14:14
Nelson Mandela. (Photo by Media24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Nelson Mandela. (Photo by Media24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In remembering five years since Nelson Mandela's passing we celebrate the lessons he taught all of us; he embraced the values of selfless struggle with little of hope of reward, writes Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela.

In commemorating half a decade of President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's passing, we pay tribute to the generations who nurtured him, mentored him, defiantly struggled alongside him: those who were arrested and incarcerated alongside him, those who campaigned for his release; those who negotiated with him and those who triumphantly welcomed him home a free man.

All of these contributed to the man he was and the hero and global icon that he has become.

There have been many great people in a diverse field of human endeavour over the past 100 years but few can lay claim to be so universally loved, emulated and praised by such a diverse range of people spanning continents, cultures and curiosities.

I am often asked about what was his most defining characteristic, and five years on, I would still defer to the man's own wisdom. He maintained that he was defined by the values, principles, culture and collective wisdom of his political home, the African National Congress.

UTatomkhulu endeared himself to the elders by listening attentively and deferring to their wisdom and he was the darling of children and youth by humbling himself and finding ways to their world and the aspirations that reside within them.

As we remember Madiba we reflect on the great value he placed on self-criticism and the ability to reflect on one's own position, course of action and taking stock of where we may have made tactical errors or violated the decorum, protocols and values germaine to our African culture. We miss that broad disarming smile that instantly calmed and set you at ease no matter how heavy the burden that you may have been carrying.

Nkosi Dalibhunga's words ring loud and clear: "if needs be I am prepared to die!" Today, there are many who claim to embrace the Madiba legacy but their actions are found wanting. There are many who would celebrate his life and his passing through life-size statues, busts, exhibitions and concerts. However, few are committed to fight for the voiceless, to stand for the right of the forgotten suffering people of Palestine, Western Sahara, Kurdistan, Kashmir and Myanmar.

Where are those who stand by his words that "our struggle can never be over as long as there is a single human being anywhere in the world that is suffering"?

In remembering five years since his passing we celebrate the lessons he taught all of us; he embraced the values of selfless struggle with little of hope of reward, the willingness to stand for what is right and even take great risk of personal suffering without fear of the consequences; and the power of forgiveness.

Most of all we remember he always regarded himself as a servant of the people doing his utmost to give expression to their collective will and aspiration. Over the next decade we shall be celebrating a man amongst men and a hero amongst heroes as we prepare to welcome in the AU's Declaration of 2019 as the beginning of the Nelson Mandela Decade.

The Royal House of Mandela, celebrates the imminent arrival of the next 100 years of President Mandela's legacy.

Aah Dalibhunga, the legacy lives on! The dream shall never die.

- HRH Nkosi Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela, MP is the chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and the grandson of Nelson Mandela.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

Read more on:    nelson mandela  |  mandla mandela
X

Degrees for MPs? What arrogant nonsense!

2018-12-05 07:56
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Degrees for MPs? What arrogant nonsense!

2018-12-05 07:56

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Jason Rohde sentencing procedures get underway
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 4 2018-12-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 