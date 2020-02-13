Mbhazima Shilowa | SONA: New dawn? More like dusk is setting

Mbhazima Shilowa says it is not for him to say whether the President is capable of rising to the challenges facing South Africa and its citizens. (Supplied)

Do I believe that the president is capable of rising to the challenge? It is not for me to say. He went to the people asking them to back him and promising to turn the ship around in return, writes Mbhazima Shilowa.

Today the president will deliver his second State of the Nation Address following the general elections held in May last year.

In a sense this is his real State of the Nation Address.

During the first one he outlined a five to 10 year plan in general terms whereas now he's expected to back it up with a programme of action, plans and resources to make it a reality.

To say all eyes are on him with the country pregnant with expectations will be an understatement.