New ANC manifesto: Legitimate or PR stunt?
2018-10-21 07:00
Omgama Mtimka
The African National Congress (ANC) has announced a plan to
craft its manifesto by soliciting input from the wider public. It
intends to launch the resultant manifesto at its annual birthday bash in
January 2019, accommodating the preferences of South Africans at large.
The party is making an important step towards becoming a "learning
organisation" if it is being genuine. But the credibility of the process
will be negatively affected by loss of public trust in the brand itself.
The participation by the wider public signals a fundamental
shift in how the ANC has approached crafting national priorities and focus
areas before. The party has for many years overemphasised its autonomy when it
comes to setting priorities based on a belief that its members, privy to internal
policy making processes at national conferences, branches and regions, were the
most legitimate contributors in the processes.
One good example of this overemphasis on exclusive autonomy
was seen in the party's response to former president Thabo Mbeki's recent
article about an alleged departure from the party's understanding of the national
and land questions. It was mostly about how bad it was to have engaged in the
debate public rather than through internal party structures. It was only later
that former minister and ANC NEC member Pallo Jordan addressed the issues Mbeki
had raised rather than the method used.
From a systems view of life, the ANC's emphasis on autonomy made
it appear more like a closed system, even though it acknowledged that the party
was affected by its external environment as evident in its strategy and tactics
document.
Contrary to this tendency, open systems embrace the
influence of the environment and deliberately seek to get such input or
influence as it is seen to be vital for survival. The tension between autonomy
and co-dependence is only natural but the ANC's attitude to the views of the
wider public was so negative that it called genuine expressions of public
disapproval of what it was doing under former President Jacob Zuma as a counter
revolutionary movement, agitators for regime change, or a colour revolution. Even
one step towards openness should be celebrated in that context but there is a
catch.
The ANC is either genuinely transformed in its views about
the role that the wider public and not merely its members, who are far less
than its voters, should play or it is employing Machiavellian tactics of
appearing to be caring while not intending to transform genuinely in a way that
places society above the ANC.
Herein lies the way in which the public is likely going to
interpret the motives of the ANC about this process. The party has lost so much
credibility that it is likely to be seen as attempting to manipulate the public
through a public relations exercise not one that is aimed at genuinely
factoring in the needs and priorities of "the people".
Many would concur with the view raised by political analyst
Lukhona Mnguni recently that the ANC should simply have a one-line manifesto
where they say they apologise to the country. Perhaps people expect the ANC to acknowledge
that it failed South Africa when it allowed the country to be turned into a
personal fiefdom of the party's self-indulgent leaders in the past five years.
The party leadership are being bold when they adopt an
approach to crafting their manifesto which does not derive exclusively from its
resolutions at its last conference and can be criticised internally for that. Notwithstanding
the persistent failure of the ANC to "self-correct" and aggregate the
preferences of warring camps within the party, idealists within the party may
still believe in the pre-eminence of internal process and autonomy rather than
this open approach being pursued.
As mentioned, the reputational damages it has suffered over
the years make it difficult for them to be trusted in this process.
But as the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the
eating. It may be that this process works towards regaining some positive
feelings about the party no matter how marginal. They should brace themselves
for both acclaim and backlash.
- Ongama Mtimka lectures South African Politics, political
theory, international relations, and security, peace, and reconstruction at
Nelson Mandela University. He writes on his personal capacity.
