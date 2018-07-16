Obama - an antithesis of Mandela's values
2018-07-16 09:59
Aayesha Soni and Ebrahim Fakir
As South Africans, we are ashamed that the war mongering
human rights abuser Barack Obama has been called upon to honour a man whose
struggles have contributed to allowing us to live freely in South Africa today.
Whenever visiting a foreign country, upon enquiry by a local
as to where we come from, the response “South Africa” elicits an immediate and
enthusiastic response: “Nelson Mandela!” This is frequently followed by a ramble,
usually in broken English, interspersed with expressions in a language we don’t
understand. But the kernel of the message, albeit in broken English, is
universally the same. The recognition of struggle and sacrifice, for freedom,
liberation and human rights. Mandela is globally synonymous with the timeless
humanist ideals of: truth, honour, justice, rights, equality, redistribution,
fairness, forgiveness, tolerance and peace. These are the most traditional of
values, but also the most radical virtues of the “good society”.
This year marks the centenary of the birth of this remarkable
leader, who despite many failings in government, established the foundation
stone on which to advance the “good society” in South Africa, and through his
influence, globally. He should be celebrated by a person who not only
understands and imbibes his values, but who attempts to emulate the manner in
which he lived and led.
It is bewildering then, that those entrusted with Mandela’s
legacy have chosen someone who is as far from Mandela’s values and ideals, as Barack
Obama is, to honour his legacy.
If we scratch beneath the surface of the soaring oratory,
and slick public relations image of the rhetoric of reform and “struggle” that
supposedly characterises Obama being the first black president of the United
States, an entirely different picture of Obama emerges. Domestically, in the US
Obama was in reality a failure in delivering the hope and change rhetoric that
inspired his “yes, we can” ascent to the US presidency.
Instead, it left Americans hopeless and with little change. In
America, he traded small bits of social mobility for a limited number of
people, in order to largely preserve the unequal status quo. While Obama
inherited a broken economy, he stabilised it, reformed the banking sector,
stabilised the US housing market and presided over an expansion in jobs,
reducing unemployment to 7%. But the benefits of these continued to largely advantage
the already bloated finance sector already grown fat on the indiscretions of
rapacious American capitalism.
He attempted universal health insurance cover for Americans
but left a whopping 40% of working class Americans uninsured, even after his
Obamacare Act which has subsequently been reversed and further eroded by Trump.
On economic growth he sustained modest increases which, unfortunately for the
rest of the world, came at the cost of skewed tariff and trade rules together with
the usually attendant US bullying. South Africans should know. They were badgered
by Obama into buying unwanted chicken from the leftovers in the US market.
Obama more
interventionist than Bush
Internationally, Obama represented the smiling face of
murder, mayhem, war and destruction. As commander in chief, Obama bombed seven
countries during his eight years in office. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize mere
months into his tenure, it is significant that with the benefit of hindsight, many
of his own supporters believe the award was “a mistake”.
He received the prize in the hope that he would be
fundamentally different from his predecessor, George W Bush. Paradoxically,
Obama was even more interventionist than Bush. US military data from 2016 shows
that the US dropped more than 26 000 bombs in seven countries resulting in the
deaths of 3797 people, a number most international organisations agree is
grossly under-estimated.
Obama embraced drone attacks with alacrity, authorising 506
known drone strikes, compared to the 50 under Bush. He initiated “targeted assassinations”,
even of US citizens. Drones are nothing short of killing machines, instruments
of effecting the death penalty without any due process. In his seminal work, “Crimes
Against Humanity”, Geoffrey Robertson asserts that the killing of Anwar Awlaki
and his 16-year-old son through a drone strike in Yemen violated the Fifth
Amendment of the US constitution.
To be sure, American trade and growth numbers were bolstered
by Obama, but it is significant that a large portion of this was through dramatically
increasing US weapons exports, earning Obama the ignominy of being the greatest
arms exporter since World War II.
Mandela lived the
courage of his convictions
Nelson Mandela, by contrast lived the courage of his
convictions. Apart from the colour of their skins, Obama and Mandela share
little else in common. Professor Njabulo Ndebele from the Nelson Mandela
Foundation (NMF) justified the choice of inviting Obama as the official speaker
for Centenary Mandela lecture on the basis that: “In an era defined by
worsening tensions between people in which the spectre of exclusion and
intolerance across the world seems to become normalised, the messages of
President Obama, like those of Madiba, must be given space.”
This sentence seems garbled and entirely misplaced. It is
difficult to identify what the shared values and commonalities between Obama
and Mandela are, and the suggestion that Obama’s views be provided a space,
seems trite. After all, the question remains unanswered, what virtues and
values is a tainted figure like Obama expected to propound upon?
A presidency of lies
Obama’s presidency was littered with lies – from the lie of
promising to withdraw all US troops in Afghanistan, to the lie of the cessation
of torture as a political instrument – to the lie of closing down Guantanamo
Bay; a detention centre where men lay imprisoned and tortured indefinitely, without
legal representation or trial. Worse still, Obama had an utter disregard for
the rights to health of the people he was engaged in a fabricated war with. In
2015, the Doctors without Borders (MSF) Trauma center in Kunduz, Afghanistan
was hit by ceaseless bombing in the early hours of the morning by Obama’s
military personnel.
The MSF has unequivocally reaffirmed that all parties to the
“conflict”, including in Kabul and Washington, were clearly informed of the
precise location of the facilities in Kunduz, however, bombing persisted for near
an hour. Nine MSF staff were confirmed killed, as countless others lay
seriously injured. The much-needed MSF facility now lies in ruin.
More astoundingly, the level of disregard for the basic
principles that doctors commit to, in the preservation of life, have been
violated on Obama’s express orders. There is mounting evidence of medical doctors
being implicated in CIA torture programmes. A CIA torture report was compiled
and released in 2012, which revealed the involvement of US army medical
personnel in many of the black water, illegal prisons the US has in foreign
countries and inside the US. Dr Vincent Lacopino, medical director at Physicians
for Human Rights remarked: “As Physicians for Human Rights has established,
health professionals were central to the CIA’s torture program. They designed
the methods, medically monitored torture victims, engaged in unethical research
and experimentation, and helped the CIA legitimise practices any responsible
medical professional would consider beyond the pale.”
The NMF justifies inviting Obama because they conjecture
that the memorial lecture is a space to provoke dialogue and stimulate
reflection from a diverse rage of views and voices, even facilitating the views
of those whom Mandela might have disagreed with. This is true. Effective democracies
require dialogue and deliberation. But there are moral limits to whose views
ought to be heard and legitimised. The facilitator of egregious war and terror
should not be one of them. Especially one who bears no contrition for the
atrocities and destruction he has ordered to be committed.
This is not to argue for untainted moral purity amongst
leaders tasked with the onerous difficulties of government. But it is to argue
that someone less morally blighted than Obama should be honouring Mandela’s centennial
annual lecture.
Obama’s legacy can be defined as more lie than truth, more war
than peace, more injustice than justice, more victimisation than protection, more
vulnerability than safety. For a person who held the very real promise of refashioning
the world the way in which Mandela did, Obama unfortunately paved the way for a
more right-wing America and a more violent world.
Obama represents nothing more than the smiling “black face”
of Yankee Jingoism and we dare say, that if Mandela were to be presented with
these same facts, he would be as ashamed as we are today to have Obama address
his centennial legacy.
- Aayesha
J Soni is a medical doctor in public practice and a member of the Media Review
Network. She was listed as one of the 100 Mandela’s of the Future by News24.
Ebrahim Fakir is Director of Programmes at ASRI and serves on the board of directors of Afesis-Corplan.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.