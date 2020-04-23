 
Guest Column

OPINION | Covid-19 and the fake news threat: three experts weigh in

2020-04-23 16:01
The coronavirus infodemic poses a considerable threat, says the writers. (iStock)

The coronavirus infodemic poses a considerable threat, says the writers. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fake news, especially around Covid-19, has, in some instances, proven to be lethal - with deaths recorded after people had followed misguided or simply incorrect "advice". 

Three experts from the medical, media and law professions weigh in on the issue:

  • Professor Faadiel Essop, Director of the Centre for Cardio-metabolic Research in Africa (CARMA) at Stellenbosch University urges us to "inoculate" against the Covid-19 infodemic;
  • Quentin Wray, a veteran editor and writer says it is everyone's duty to be measured when digesting information; and
  • Senior legal professional Serjeant at the Bar reminds us that "freedom of expression is a vital constitutional right but it does come with obligations".

fake news
(Getty Images)

The Covid-19 'infodemic' and why conspiracy theories are extremely dangerous

It is up to the medical profession and medical scientists to make sure we regularly communicate with the public to provide a better sense of certainty and control, writes Faadiel Essop.

The current global climate is tense enough as it is, with families being separated, people losing loved ones, millions of jobs being shed and economies in freefall, writes Quentin Wray.

trump covid

(Getty Images)

The danger of experts overreaching during Covid-19

Distinguished professionals who deservedly are recognised as experts in their field should not be using their reputation to overreach by trenching into areas way beyond their expertise. Freedom of expression is a vital constitutional right but it does come with obligations, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  fake news  |  pandemic
X

OPINION | Heavy-handed police must act within the powers granted them during Covid-19

2020-04-23 11:52

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto players win R139K jackpot each 2020-04-22 21:52 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 