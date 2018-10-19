Ruth First Memorial Lecture: Journalism suffers crisis of quality and credibility

Three children died in a fire at Fannin Road informal
settlement outside Durban on 10 June 2017. The reports of their deaths were
minimal and vague. They were girls who may have been aged two, three and six years
old, according to East Coast Radio.
Or, they may have been a pair of five-year-old twins, with a
younger sister who could have been three, according to News24.
There were a few certainties, however: They were poor; the
girls lived in a shack. Their lives ended excruciatingly; the neighbours who
woke up to the girls' screams in the early morning testified to this. The dead
were black. Aside from one story in The Mercury newspaper, none of the reports
named the twins: Snegugu and Snenhlanhla Mtolo (6 years old) and their 3-year-old
sister, Esihle.
Three days earlier Madré Johnston and her husband Tony burnt
to death outside their home in Elandskraal near Knysna. According to the Sunday
Times, Tony was found next to the family's cars on top of the bodies of Madré
and their son, Michael. Madré was 8 months pregnant when she died. The couple
would have celebrated Michael's third birthday that afternoon.
We know the contents of the final WhatsApp message Madré
sent. It was to her neighbour, Anton du Plessis, in which she described the "red
glow" of the fire nearing their home early that morning. We know Du
Plessis and his wife Anita survived by fleeing in their Land Rover, and that
they packed their three dogs in with them. We know the names of their dogs: Mojo,
Cola and Nika.
What we know, or don't know, about these fires — how they
started, who they consumed and how those who died had lived their lives — we
garner from news reports. That information is managed by journalists, their
subjectivities, their biases, their stresses and pressures, their curiosities;
their willingness to witness and make enquiries of the world around them.
Journalists move between worlds: we can be in a shack
settlement in the morning and in Mahlamba Ndlopfu in the afternoon. We have
unparalleled access to the present — in all its shades of class and race,
squalor and opulence, power and agency, unnerving beauty, repugnant violence… as
we – ideally – document all this for those not as lucky as we are to have such
freedom of movement and enquiry.
Is this what journalists do in South Africa in 2018? Are we,
as the cliché goes, writing history's first draft? If so, are we writing for
future generations and what will their interest in the news be — if any? And in
the present, for whose interest do we write the news?
Are we mindful of the agendas of our sources? Do we report
without fear or favour? Do we speak truth to power regardless of whether it is
white capital or "black government"? Do we place a microphone to the
mouths of those who are voiceless and extend the public sphere to the
marginalised?
***
Journalism, undeniably, requires the internet for stories to
spread and to gain traction in people's minds and imaginations. For the
formulation of ideas and opinions — to keep us connected to our political
realities.
In a digital age, social media appears the most effective
tool for this dissemination and interaction — for the spread of wildfire. It is
the fuel that allows journalism, like fire, to self-perpetuate. Yet, social
media is premised on the "attention economy". It aims to hold our attention
while we freely give away our information and autonomy to be sold off for billions
of dollars in advertising revenues by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google.
These tech behemoths are the mining companies of the digital
age. Like Lonmin or Anglo-American, they are in the business of extraction and
profit — not radical progress or the pursuit of egalitarian societies. Their
methodology is as rapacious as that of the Randlords.
These are platforms which, especially on our smartphones,
cynically use unethical "persuasive" design to hook into our brain's
dopamine pathways and manipulate our time, ideas, vulnerabilities, the
political, the personal. Like junkies we return to their "addictive
feedback loops" where our sense of outrage is heightened. Our individual and
collective will undermined and political and social bonds fractured.
Against this backdrop why should journalism, never mind good
journalism, even matter? Will the future care about history's first draft? What
hope, then, for journalism's survival?
In using the internet and social media, journalism's
survivalist response in South Africa, as in most other places, has been to
favour the sensational over the nuanced; to appeal to emotion, anger and
outrage; to bait and draw up listicles rather than to investigate. To subscribe
to the parameters that Silicon Valley has imposed on us.
South African newsrooms are under pressure to move away from
thoughtful and in-depth reporting towards responding to social media. The
dot.coms who drive "digital first" planning in newsrooms are
unconcerned about the ethical problems of rehashing another publication's story
without verifying documents and other source material.
Traditional journalistic processes like developing contacts,
corroborating their information with independent sources, following paper
trails and spending time in the field, for iconoclastic journalism, is being
replaced by the click-bait pile-ons.
I felt this during my time working at the M&G from
2005-2013. Online we lost our identity and started to look like any other
24-hour news cycle website. In one instance, I recall an online editor ordering
a promising intern not to bother going out to a shack settlement to interview
residents who had experienced the double pain of an attempted eviction and a
fire. The official version from police and the landowners would suffice,
apparently.
Against the backdrop of ruinous ownership spending and
retrenchments, this dumbing down exacerbated a traumatic time for the
newspaper. The consequences were best reflected in a "music review"
of a Kanye album. It consisted of a succession of selfies with the reviewer's
facial expression for each song reflecting their thoughts on the music and
lyrics. It had neither substance nor insight — the M&G's trademarks.
We now treat social media as a core source of our news
reporting. Over the last three years Times Live reported on what the
celebrities Bonang and AKA tweeted about Marikana or state capture, rather than
sending journalists out to interview and investigate.
Journalists have stopped looking. We have stopped looking up
from our smartphones and social media platforms when we report on something. In
doing this we miss the detail which elevates our story-telling. We do this
because we are told our readers demand constant information. We also do it to
for the endorphin rush of virality, for the narcissistic kicks of affirmation
from our digital networks. With our heads down, we have physically stopped
looking at the world around us, its stories and its nuances.
Like the society around them, journalists have developed an
inward-looking narcissism which is contrary to our essential role: to tell
other people's stories. The journalistic eye has been replaced by the
self-aggrandising "I" as opinion replaces more expensive social and
forensic investigation in an age of relentless newsroom corporatisation and
austerity.
Digitisation and atomisation have exacerbated elitism and
individualisation in the world, and in the media. In this moment of late
Capitalism, there is a recalibration of the global order as the gap between
rich and poor widens, there is an accelerated flow of capital and precious
metals through borders which obstruct people while ethnonationalism around the
world rises and fascist ideas become normalised. This has infected journalists
too: many of those who consider themselves progressive or liberal are guardians
of racialised privilege in the media.
There was, once, an optimism that technology was wholly good
for journalism. But we have learnt, through pro-Gupta online trolls,
paid-Twitter, fake news sites, the emergence of social media influencers and
Russian social bots that we cannot trust social media. The numbers — of
followers and interactions — used to grade our online relevance and success
were untruths. Journalism had not checked its facts when unquestioningly
embracing technology.
We live in a time when, as Frederic Jameson noted, we
constantly expose ourselves to "isolated, disconnected, discontinuous
material signifiers which fail to link up into a coherent sequence".
Journalism reflects this atomisation.
Editorial identity is chopped and julienned into small
chunks before being aggregated on social media. Algorithms dictate our news
morsels. We are losing the whole, the bigger picture. The "mix" that
we found in an actual newspaper which caused us to read outside of our
information silos and prejudices. No more. We are now one-dimensional in our
knowledge and information gathering.
I was reminded of this while paging through the edition of
the Knysna-Plett Herald published a week after the fire. All 48 pages, from the
front to the sports section examined different aspects of the fire. Reading
through a particular social media feed online I would have misunderstood the
Herald to care only about the pampered cats surviving the fire.
The "mix" of an actual newspaper, that tactile,
material thing consigned to history's dustbin ensured we knew more than we
chose, or would like to know. That discomfiting provocation is what journalism
is about.
The truth is, however, that with the honourable exception of
some vernacular newspapers in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the Drum
generation and the leftwing and alternative press during apartheid, journalism
in South Africa has largely colluded with power.
The Afrikaans press unashamedly propped up apartheid. The
English press, owned by mining companies protected capitalist interests.
Newsrooms abounded with spies. It is an undistinguished history for which South
African journalism has never properly atoned. By atonement, I do not mean Naspers,
on its centenary in 2015, apologising for its "complicity" in
apartheid. For those words, a single action, did not address the structural
anti-black, anti-poor, anti-female, anti-queer prejudices that exist at News24.
If it did, we wouldn't have young white male editors at
Netwerk24 not being held accountable for the racist and misogynist vitriol that
"slips through" their systems to be published online. Or young white
male editors defending the publishing of Steve Hofmeyr's hate speech political
analysis as fair comment.
The lack of an apology rooted in profound transformation,
allows many of us to ignore the need for introspection, to carry on with
arrogance and hubris — often with a sense of untouchability, to detrimental
effect. We have seen this when the Sunday Times published their various
accounts of the "SARS rogue unit", the Cato Manor death squad story
and others. Or when the M&G led the newspaper with a fake story about DA
leader Mmusi Maimane taking "presidential" lessons from FW de Klerk.
This lack of transformation means that the concentrated and
toxic nature of ownership in South African media — at News24, Tiso Deathstar
and Independent Newspapers and previously at the M&G and the New Age — can
flourish without concern for journalism ethics or the consequence of
managements' intrusion into the newsroom.
It means even without the stresses of technology, we
continue to suffer a crisis of quality and credibility.
* This is an extract from the 15th Annual Ruth First Memorial
Lecture delivered by Niren Tolsi on October 18.