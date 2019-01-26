Shooting yourself in the foot – DA style
2019-01-26 07:00
With so many opportunities to put clear blue water between the ANC and itself on both economic and social policy, the DA has confused itself by drifting away from its core liberal principles, writes Daniel Silke.
If shooting yourself in the foot ever
became an Olympic sport, the Democratic Alliance (DA) might win a gold medal at
it.
In a week gifted to the party by one Angelo
Agrizzi of Bosasa, the party managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory
on a triumvirate of issues that will further question its ability to attract
new voters as well as keep its base fully mobilised.
Instead of capitalising on the deeply
concerning bribery and corruption allegations hurled at the senior ANC public
representatives which might’ve even brought down governments in other parts of
the world, the DA is back on the defensive as a result of a variety of
messaging, management and internal issues that continue to plague the official
opposition.
READ: Gwen Ngwenya's resignation exposes DA's soft underbelly
Firstly, Mmusi Maimane’s apology to the
families of the Life Esidimeni victims for the use of their family names in
that now infamous DA billboard left a distinctly bad taste in terms of the
style of messaging the party is delivering. It’s perfectly legitimate to call
out the gross incompetence of the provincial health authorities but it’s quite
another to deliver a crass invasion of privacy by placing the family names on a
publicity billboard.
Clearly, the DA’s messaging needs urgent
fine-tuning. It’s second attempt at the billboard – which reflected the line
“The ANC does not care about the people of South Africa” is much more effective
– but unfortunately the damage had already been done.
The second disaster of the week followed
the release of the Auditor General’s report on the City of Tshwane’s Glad
Africa contract now found to include R318m of irregular expenditure. Although
this occurred within the context of a highly problematic tenure of City Manager,
Moeketsi Mosola, it occurred under the watch of the DA’s Gauteng premier
candidate (and former Tshwane mayor) Solly Msimanga.
Simply put, the DA cannot afford this type
of questioning of its management abilities. If it is to effectively compare and
contrast itself with the ANC, it needs to be squeaky clean. Indeed, the DA is
judged perhaps far more harshly than the ANC on such issues, but when you are
the major opposition party seeking to claim the moral high ground, even lesser
scandals assume proportions beyond their weight.
Notwithstanding the almost daily damning
indictments of ANC governance – from the hapless state-owned enterprises to a
captured president and henchmen, the DA is fast losing its ability to command
the moral high ground – that being its real unique selling proposition in
recent years.
For Msimanga, therefore, this issue may
well haunt him during the campaign and it provides both the ANC and EFF some
much-needed propaganda opportunities to question the DA’s credibility in public
administration.
But this week, wasn’t just about the party
shooting itself in both legs. If it had a third leg, that also would now be
wounded. The highly public resignation of the talented Gwen Ngwenya as policy
head is most concerning.
Let’s face it, for a major opposition party
to lose its policy head only a month before its election manifesto launch is
highly embarrassing. And, it doesn’t stop there. Ngwenya intentionally exacted
maximum damage in her four-page missive fired off to party leader Maimane.
Since voters are now aware, in the words of Ngwenya, that "the party does
not take policy seriously", many as a result will be questioning what they
are really voting for.
Whilst one could well question why Ngwenya
chose to exit her position in such a damaging fashion, the issue of the DA’s
policy confusion has been bubbling under the surface for some time.
With so many opportunities to put clear
blue water between the ANC and itself on both economic and social policy, the
DA has confused itself by debilitating internal debates and drifting away from
its core liberal principles to a pastiche of ANC-light rhetoric. Perhaps
influenced by the politics of the sound-bite and the allure of feigned
populism, a distinctive message is now missing.
The DA is running out of time to get its
house in order. Many traditional supporters now see the DA as a party of
default support rather than one of enthusiastic endorsement. Considering the
party has historically performed well when it can mobilise its base to turn up
in large numbers at the polls, this is of concern. Those seeing the DA as the
lesser of all the political evils will be less motivated and cannot be
guaranteed to make their cross.
The DA urgently needs to make voters proud
to be associated with them. Voters will want a "good story" from the
DA – a set of policies and principles that reflect credibility, trust and
innovation.
The party has proudly boasted that it has
improved its share of the vote in every election since 1994. For Maimane, 2019
might well break that record and pose a threat to his own leadership down the
line.
- Daniel Silke is director of the Political Futures Consultancy and is a noted keynote speaker and commentator. Views expressed are his own. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielSilke or visit his website.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.