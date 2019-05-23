The ANC (and Ramaphosa's) long walk to redemption
When President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of
office before Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Saturday,
his mind will be troubled by a plethora of weighty matters.
Ramaphosa has surely been meditating over, and
grappling with, such matters ever since the dramatic events of February last
year saw him replace Jacob Zuma as president of the republic after the latter's
forced resignation.
Undoubtedly, first and upper most in his mind, something
that would give anyone in his position considerable insomnia, is what to do with
the African National Congress (ANC), the party of which he is president, and on
whose ticket he ascended to the Presidency of the republic.
It is a public secret that today, the once
formidable movement sadly levitates between ineffectual
itinerant poles and a riotous
assembly the inexplicable ventures of many of its congregants are more than likely to be understood through the prism of personal and
factional calculi than political logic.
On Wednesday this week, we woke up to the news that
Deputy President David Mabuza's swearing in as a member of Parliament had been
postponed because, as the ANC statement – notably issued in Ramaphosa's name –
put it, he first needs to confer with the party's integrity commission over
allegations that he has "prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought
the organisation into disrepute".
The jury is still out as to whether Mabuza will
eventually be sworn in and become the country's deputy president.
As can be expected, the speculative industry with its innumerable band of worker bees has
placed an equal if not greater number of scripts through which the Mabuza
development should be seen and interpreted. The one is that it is a
strategic and tactical division of labour between Mabuza and Ramaphosa,
intended to force those prone to wanton disregard of ANC internal rule of law
to comply with the integrity commission's processes rather than ignore them and
run the risk of rendering them a mockery.
Another school of thought holds that Mabuza may in
fact not return to government because he prefers rather to base himself at
Luthuli House, the party's headquarters in Johannesburg. This view attaches
with a myriad of known known, known unknown and unknown unknown scenarios for the ANC,
which would naturally ramify into the government sphere and impact upon the
country.
The second matter, which will weigh on Ramaphosa's
mind, is the avalanche of enormous national challenges the successful
resolution on which the future of the ANC and the country depend. At the core of the challenges are unacceptably high levels of poverty, inequality and
unemployment, commonly referred to as the "triple challenge".
Arising from the foregoing, therefore, the third
matter is that the Ramaphosa presidency cannot avoid pursuing a developmental state path geared towards addressing the triple challenge; this
would entail a rigorous focus on the economy with particular attention to:
- an investment and employment plan supported
by business, labour, civil society and all our citizens;
- prudent fiscal management and the reduction
of the public debt which currently stands at 56% of the Gross Domestic Product,
and;
- rehabilitating state-owned enterprises to
play their developmental role in our society, addressing their governance
architecture and eliminating corruption.
The fourth is that to achieve any objective, a committed, skilled, professional and ethical public service is an
unavoidable and vital necessity. Relatedly, eliminating corruption, maladministration and bureaucratic inertia in the public service and,
in this regard, promoting accountability and consequence management in
the Cabinet will be essential.
The fifth is that the capacity of local
government will have to be enhanced, the better to address people's immediate
problems and the long term ability of the local sphere to deliver on
obligations to the people on a sustained and sustainable basis. How, for
example do rural municipalities function without essential skilled but
expensive personnel such as engineers, town planners, economists, and chartered
accountants, among others?
The sixth, which cannot be emphasised enough,
is that the efficacy of our schooling system requires urgent examination. To
what extent is it geared to reversing the legacy of Bantu and Christian
National Education, equal to the task of addressing our nation's developmental
challenges, and to meeting the commitments and objectives set out in the National
Development Plan?
In this context, it is high time the country
discussed the not-so-constructive role of teacher unions who have, over the
years and for the most part, placed their welfare over the education of
children. This also affects the generality of public sector unions who must
also reflect on their obligations to the society to which they belong and whose
well-being they profess to advance.
The seventh is also one of the casualties of
the last decade: the (mis)management of our country's diversity. In some respects, we
have walked backwards to forms of ethno-nationalisms
and racism that militate against the continuum towards creating a nation state,
thus to resolve the national question.
A
seeming aside, but not in the least trivial, with respect to the nation
formation project, one hopes that in the next election, President Ramaphosa
will cast his vote in Tshwane,
the capital city and not Tshiawelo – his township of origin. Symbolic acts and
measures are important features and elements of national mythologies which are
part of the stock with which national identities are promoted. None other than presidents
are best placed to deploy them to maximum effect.
The eighth is that whereas government must
continue to deliver on indigent policy, the imperative to build an active
responsible citizenry also means that we must work to resuscitate
the kind of civic spirit which saw the 1970
generation – led by people such as Steve Biko – establish and manage the Black
Community Programmes which established community projects in service of the people. The first 15 years of post-apartheid South
Africa echoed this spirit through the government call: Vukuzenzele – "Get up and do it yourself," which sadly later
withered in the vine.
If we do not resuscitate this spirit,
we may well find ourselves moulding successive post-apartheid generations who
believe that society owes them everything while they owe nothing in return;
generations to whom values of civic and social solidarity, though desperately
needed, become foreign.
The ninth and undoubtedly one which will, like all else be
fiercely contested in and outside the ANC, will be the reconstruction of South
Africa's international role and image which unfortunately also suffered a
bruising during the course of the last decade.
By orientation, the ANC is a progressive
internationalist formation which has always stood firmly with the wretched of the earth while at
the same time mindful of the vital need to retain its capacity to convene both
friend and foe. In walking this tightrope,
the ANC has been principled inasmuch as it has avoided adventurism both at home
and abroad.
Thus, our foreign policy should work towards
re-asserting Africa's voice as an integral part of a global south which works
towards the equitable distribution of power and resources in the world.
In doing so, South Africans would
be well advised to appreciate the implications that come with this role,
starting with the fact that we cannot intimidate, beat-up, and disperse fellow
Africans from beyond our borders on the one hand and on the other hand be party
to efforts at promoting African unity which is vital for Africa's capacity to
assert herself globally.
The tenth and probably one of the most vital
is that our society needs to rekindle and sustain public discourse on issues of
public morality and ethics. If we do not do so, at this rate, we may slowly
reach a point where the lines between wrong and right are blurred between
recognition.
For President Ramaphosa and the ANC to achieve these and other tasks,
there can be no gainsaying the fact that the party's internal hygiene
is of vital importance, if you like, a sine qua
non.
- Mukoni Ratshitanga is head of content for Power98.7 and writes here in his personal capacity. He is reachable on: mukonit@gmail.com
