Trauma and the unhealed scars of South Africa
2018-10-15 11:55
Wandile Ngcaweni
The history of South Africa is a painful one. This
is a fact everyone knows and admits. But we ignore something far more
critical that follows from this admission: how, individually and collectively, we
have lingering experiences of pain and memories of trauma.
The apartheid government denied generations of
South Africans a chance to co-exist on human to human terms because of
different skin colours. The concept of apartheid was predicated on classifying
"non-whites" as sub-human and white people as God-like – a superior
race that could kill, rape, enslave and exploit without consequences.
Various decolonial scholars argue that it is the "God complex" that the Caucasian bestowed on himself that led to colonial
conquest on a global scale, the aboriginal genocide in Australia and the
Americas, race-based capitalist exploitation, racialised transatlantic slavery
and ultimately, apartheid in South Africa.
Colonialism and apartheid was a psychological
injustice as much as it was physical abuse and epistemicide. Not only was the
land taken, but so was identity and dignity. Martha Cabrera writes at length on
what she calls the "multiple wound phenomenon" which are personal,
social as well as political. Because of this multiple trauma suffered by the
black majority, the experiences of pain and suffering during colonial-apartheid
continue to reinvent the wheel of trauma.
Phumla Gobodo-Madikizela defines inherited trauma
as the impact of colonial oppression, genocide and other kinds of mass
atrocities felt across multiple generations of descendants of survivors. Jeffrey
Prager calls trauma a wound that never heals but succeeds in passing down from
one generation to the next.
Prager further notes that inheritors of trauma are
deprived of a social location and as a result fail to build capacity to define
themselves autonomously from former generations. In other words, they are
dislocated from the centre.
These definitions locate the South African youth at
the centre of inter-generational trauma. It is impossible, for instance,
to define black youths autonomously from the experiences of apartheid. Their
very lived experiences point to the shameful impact of trauma. Landlessness,
poverty, economic exclusion, patriarchy, labour exploitation, education
barriers, etc. characterise our young people today. The pain and suffering
that multiple generations of South Africans lived through, structurally and
systematically, can still be evidenced today through young people.
There are feelings of resentment by black South
Africans towards white people for the role they played during apartheid and
their remorseless existence in the new South Africa. The youth believe that
much like their parents and their grandparents earlier, they live a life of
squalor and poverty because white people are uncompromising in their opposition
to redress. The trauma-filled existence of the majority of South
Africans is largely an outcome of an ignored history.
Service delivery not enough to heal wounds
The democratic dispensation did little to confront
the traumatic legacies of colonial-apartheid. It presupposed that service
delivery would be therapeutic enough to heal deep wounds of multiple traumas.
Failure to get real justice for apartheid injustices is being perceived as a
let-down by the government. People see poverty and joblessness as outcomes of
compromises that helped protect the privileged status quo of people who
benefited from colonialism and apartheid.
I presented findings from a small research sample
on Inter-generational Trauma in South
Africa: Perspectives from the Youth at the Indlulamithi South Africa
Scenarios 2030 Research Conference. The
purpose of the research was to find out whether the youth perceive their lived
experiences as physically and psychologically traumatic in the context of
prevailing colonial-apartheid legacies. This is at the backdrop of a South
Africa that is trying to re-imagine itself centered on foundations of social
cohesion. Inherited inter-generational trauma was noted as a threat to the
realisation of a fully socially cohesive society by 2030.
Simply put, the research wanted to find out if
sentiments that the "born free" generation are unburdened by the past;
a generation that has options, choices and freedoms former generations
(including their parents) did not have.
The study reached several conclusions, the main one
being that the so-called born frees, contrary to popular belief, do not "enjoy"
complete freedoms. Instead, they live in the shadow of apartheid realities of
trauma. Further, the study revealed that young people have a unique lived
experience of freedoms which translates to a unique understanding of inherited
inter-generational wounds.
How is living in the shadow of apartheid traumatic?
Surely the past is in the past, as some have suggested? Research suggests
for example that stories told by parents to their children of the past on
violence like apartheid can burden them with feelings of anxiety, resentment
and possibly depression. Martha Cabrera notes the importance of speaking about
trauma and not staying silent like South Africans have chosen to do because it
has social consequences of apathy isolation and aggressiveness.
For many young people, the past is the present and
can never be forgotten until fully addressed. How then can we have a
socially cohesive society when we continue to ignore issues of redress that
have socio-economic, psycho-physical wellbeing implications? Black South
Africans are socially dislocated they cannot define themselves outside of
trauma, a wound that remains unhealed, persistent and threatens efforts to
build national unity.
We rely on sport tournaments and public holidays
like Heritage Day to convince ourselves of the myth that we are comfortable and
accepting of our diversity when, in fact, we continue to resent each other
jeopardising the realisation of a united, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous
South Africa?
Inevitably, as South Africans we will need to
recognise and acknowledge collective traumas of our past, attend to them and
find practical ways of healing which undoubtedly includes the rightful return
of the land to the black majority.
- Wandile Ngcaweni is a junior researcher in Political
Economy at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA). Wandile
is also co-editor of a fourth coming book, We
are No Longer at Ease: The Struggle for #FeesMustFall.
