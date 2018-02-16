We turned at the brink – now urgency in addressing obstacles is paramount
2018-02-16 07:31
Frans
Cronje
South
Africa's sense of renewed optimism is warranted and welcome, but formidable
obstacles stand between us and our long-term political stability and economic
success.
Urgency
in addressing them is paramount.
The
past six weeks have seen extraordinary political developments in South Africa
and the prospects for the country look a great deal better than a year ago. Yet
quite where these events will lead our country must still be determined.
In
2013, five years after Polokwane, the Institute for Race Relations (IRR)
produced skeleton scenarios on the future of political parties.
We
argued that despite the then negative nature of so many political, civil
rights, and policy trends, there were very important signs of embryonic
reformist tendencies.
At
the time, the reformist view – which we likened to the experience of the verligte Afrikaners – was broadly
rubbished as being outside the bounds of possibility. While the scenario we
have subsequently lived through was certainly not the upside one – we continued
to hold out the possibility of an ANC reformation, forced by political and
economic realities, in two books published on South Africa's future, the first in
2014 and the second in 2017.
Most
especially after the events of the past 24 hours, it will soon be forgotten how
very close we came to disaster. In a comment ahead of the ANC's December elective
conference last year, we wrote that "[our baseline] model now shows that
Mr Ramaphosa has a delegate majority of 50.27% and that the delegate split is
therefore below 50", while warning that "the skilful engineering of
ANC branch politics" may erode that lead but that, "if his camp can
minimise the rigging and intimidation, he may go on to win – that is now where
the battle lies".
Ultimately
his camp did achieve exactly that, securing a majority of 179 votes or 51.8%.
But
split the 179 number in half and if just 90 out of almost 5 000 delegates
had voted differently, then Jacob Zuma would have given the State of the Nation
speech last week, the currency would have weakened severely, the state capture
project would have been in firm control, and South Africa's long-term prospects
would have been dire – as we repeatedly warned through the year.
We
turned literally at the brink.
Now
Mr Zuma has resigned, Mr Ramaphosa is South Africa's president, we are led to
believe that Mr Zuma may be charged with corruption, some of the Gupta family
have been taken into custody, and law enforcement agencies have executed raids
across the country. Firm action against
state capture, re-establishing the rule of law, and accountable governance are
necessary conditions for South Africa to reach its potential as a free and
prosperous society. The signs are positive, but we must see that this action
translates into scores of criminal convictions – including of people who still
hold high office.
This
is, however, only one of the terrains to watch in order to determine what
happens next for our country.
The
second terrain is that of the economy and the living conditions of people.
Notwithstanding the many successes achieved by
the ruling party in raising living standards over the past 20 years, the
challenges that remain are daunting:
-
To reduce the black unemployment rate to the white rate will require creating a
net 1 million new jobs every year for the next decade – at an economic growth
rate of 5% we will get halfway there.
-
The budget deficit remains at a multiple of the economic growth rate which is
estimated this year to underperform emerging market averages by a considerable
extent
-
Less than one in ten children is getting a very good school leaving
qualification – one capable of placing that child on a sure track into the
middle classes
Polling
last year established that people too young to remember apartheid are
considerably more sceptical about the ANC than those who remember the time. We
also continue to emphasise the very high levels of coincidence between job
creation, household incomes, and popular confidence in the future of the
country.
The
new administration of Mr Ramaphosa will need to move swiftly to introduce the
policy reforms needed to secure much higher levels of fixed investment in order
to bring about the growth and job creation to buttress the sense of renewal and
optimism that has accompanied his rise to power. Should they fail at this,
then, in time, they may see public opinion turn against them – and when such
opinion turns it is a cruel master.
As
far as the future scenarios go, we now have the opportunity to upgrade our view
from what we call the Break-Up (in the main, a mostly free and open society but
one that underperforms comparable emerging markets on most economic measures)
to the Rise of the Rainbow (essentially a free and open society averaging growth
rates of above 5% of GDP).
To
help us make that call we employ 20 qualitative and quantitative indicators
that range from labour market policy to consumer confidence levels. These are
themselves ranked across five measures that range from regression to
advancement or recovery.
To
be clear; to upgrade the scenario means that we are confident, for example,
that the number of maths passes in matric will quadruple, economic growth
levels will sustain averages above 5%, and the unemployment rate will be halved
over the next decade. And, of course, so early in the transition we do not yet
have the necessary hard evidence.
As
for the short term, our hard economic and political calls are now that:
-
The GDP growth rate will recover to between 1.7% and 1.9% this year and South
Africa may escape a ratings downgrade if the right sort of person makes a
compelling case for economic growth in the budget speech next week.
-
Mr Ramaphosa will unite the ANC and the party will win a majority of between
61% and 63% in the next national election, while the DA will see very limited
growth and may lose control of its cities (or some of them) should the EFF
return, in one form or another, to the ANC after the next election.
The
ANC result should not surprise; its delivery record is better than many of its
critics allow and, even with Mr Zuma at the helm, we were confident of its
securing a 2019 majority – of, we thought, close to 58%.
Should
the administration of Mr Ramaphosa use his mandate for the single-minded
pursuit of investment-led economic growth, South Africa may emerge over the
next decade as one of the world's most exciting emerging markets and we may be
well on our way to becoming a stable middle income economy.
-
Frans Cronje is a scenario planner and heads the IRR – a think-tank that
promotes political and economic freedom. This article is drawn from a recent
address to a forecasting dinner in Johannesburg.
