With Zuma recalled, the time is ripe for land expropriation
2018-02-15 13:57
Mcebo Freedom Dlamini
The decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC)
of the ANC to recall President Jacob Zuma is one that was long overdue.
The citizens of South Africa have for a long time
expressed their anxieties regarding Zuma as president of the
country. There are many reasons why South Africans want Zuma to
go but chief among them is that the president has been implicated in
numerous corruption cases including the recent State of Capture report.
Although delayed and without a timeframe it
is commendable that the incumbent ANC NEC has taken the bold decision
to recall Zuma as president of South Africa – heeding a call that the
people have been making for a long time.
What does this mean for the people of South
Africa, who have given the ANC a mandate to serve and facilitate total
emancipation?
South Africa has seen more than three heads of state
in its 24 years as a democratic country but the conditions of the
people have not changed substantially. Although some strides have been made the
hierarchies that existed during apartheid and former president Thabo Mbeki's
tenure have not been altered. There is still a small group of people that
happens to be white that continues to hold all the wealth while the
black majority of the country continues to languish in poverty.
This requires us to think critically about what
ought to be done to ensure that this brutal reality is changed. The state
of affairs invites us to think about the problem as structural and not
necessarily as an incident of the structure. In other words, the head of state
can change but this will not necessarily result in better conditions for those
in the townships and rural areas.
South Africa is a country that uses the
party system and the implications of this are that the decisions are subject to
the collective as voted in by the people. The removal of Jacob Zuma will not
facilitate a paradigm shift in the political trajectory of South
Africa but will give us room to make more demands that will to move forward.
This moment in South Africa can be seen as a déjà vu
moment, where a sitting president of the country is forced to resign before the
completion of his tenure. This was the case with Mbeki and many reasons were
stated as to why he should resign. The people of South Africa celebrated
thinking that their problems would end and their conditions would change. This
did not happen, in fact,things remained the same.
If we are really students of history, as every nation
ought to be in order to progress, we should anticipate that the removal of
Zuma will most likely not change much in the life of ordinary South
Africans. This is in no way an attempt to suggest that the current government
is not laden with corruption and that those who are found to be implicated
in corruption cases should not be removed from the ranks of government. But South Africans
have to stretch their imagination and make radical demands that will change
their livelihoods.
It is the people of South Africa who have applied
pressure to ensure that the ANC NEC recalls Jacob Zuma as its deployee.
This demonstrates that the ANC is still an organisation that listens to
its people. But it also demonstrates the potential power that South Africans
have to influence decisions about their country and how it ought to be
governed.
It was not the first time that South
Africans were able to speak truth to power and express their discontent
with the status quo. They were able to do so during Fees Must Fall and
since then there have been improvements with regards to the
accessibility of higher education.
We should therefore see to it that the government
implements the expropriation of land without compensation as resolved by the 54th
national conference of the ANC. We need not rehash the importance of land
expropriation in ensuring that inequality is eradicated.
The urgency applied when removing Zuma must be used to
facilitate the implementation of the progressive resolutions taken by the ANC
because, as mentioned, the removal of the president will not suffice in
altering the status quo. The same energy put in anti-Zuma protests and
court cases must be directed to a program of land restitution.
The ANC has taken bold and necessary decisions in the
past couple of months. This reaffirms its commitment to serving the people of
South Africa and addressing their concerns.
The party has declared this year as the year of Nelson
Mandela. It should emulate the strongest qualities of the former MK soldier: bravery
and foresight. The ANC lives, the ANC leads.
- Dlamini is a former Wits SRC President and student activist. He writes in his personal capacity.
