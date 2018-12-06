You are a fraud, Mr Malema, says historian
2018-12-06 12:43
You are a con, Mr Malema, and the tragedy is that there are people who fall for your vile and populace drivel, writes Robin Binckes.
You are a foreigner, Mr Malema. Not by
birth but by thought and vitriol. You do not belong here but rather on the
scrapheaps of history with the Hitlers, Idi Amins, Pol Pots and Mugabes.
You are a foreigner to the decent people of
this country, black, white, coloured and Indian.
Despite what you believe we are not
frightened of you. Rather, we are dismayed that you have been so successful in
conning those with little or nothing into thinking that you are one of them
whilst you live in the home of a self acknowledged white capitalist crook, tax
evader and cigarette smuggler who costs this country millions in unpaid taxes.
Your son goes to private school, whilst
your followers battle to pay the relatively low government school fees. Your
family allegedly benefitted from the money stolen from VBS Mutual Bank which
belonged to the very people you claim to represent. You and your fancy dress
party alleged benefitted financially from illicit and illegal money and you are
now implicated in illegal tenders with the City of Johannesburg.
You are a con, Mr Malema, and the tragedy
is that there are people who fall for your vile and populace drivel. You use
words designed to inflame such as "fight", "white", "dog",
"bastard" and "war".
You talk of war, Mr Malema? Have you ever
seen war? War means twisted bodies, death in the streets, necklacing, children
killed, families split apart, poverty, bloodshed, homes lost and heartbreak for
all. There are no winners in war. War is not the bullying you and your blind
followers perpetrate. You talk of war as if it is a game of soccer. You have
never seen a war, Mr Malema. If you had, you wouldn't be so fond of the idea.
You and your party in your red berets pretend
to model yourselves on some kind of Che Guevara and talk revolution and speak
as if you are a revolutionary. What a joke. You are a rabble-rouser, Mr Malema,
not a revolutionary.
You are an anachronism and try by clever
words to be associated with the students of 1976. You weren't even born then and
if you had been old enough would you have had the courage to be part of the
student uprising? I doubt it because people like you are cowards and thugs as
the trashing and looting of Vodacom stores, the trashing of Charlotte Maxeke
hospital and the trashing of H&M stores illustrate.
You played no part in the struggle for freedom.
You were 13 years old when Nelson Mandela was sworn in as president of the republic,
yet you imply by your words and association with the late Winnie Mandela that
you were part of the struggle. You are a fraud, Mr Malema.
You try to divide us. Out of your mouth
spews words of hate and racism. You are as big a threat to this country's
future as the Guptas were. The high level of crime and lawlessness currently
being experienced in our country is a direct result of the hate and divide you
preach. You mix with gangsters as your friends, you attempt to protect those
who have robbed this country of billions of Rands and their allies and yet you
call yourself a South African?
South Africa belongs to all, Mr Malema.
Have you heard those words before? But it belongs to the majority of people who
wish to work together to build a new and vibrant multi-racial society. To
people who wish to live side by side in harmony, looking forward, not stuck in
the past as you are – a past that you were not even part of.
I admired your determination to study for
and achieve a degree. What a shame that you do not apply your intelligence on
building a society rather than destroying it. Or do you, like Pol Pot and the
Khmer Rouge of Cambodia, plan to destroy everything?
You don't belong here, Mr Malema. South
Africans are proud of our country – you make us ashamed.
- Binckes is a South African history guide. He is a well known public speaker and writes on South African history.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.