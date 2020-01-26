Herman Mashaba: A country without borders is not a country at all

I know, at this point the talk show hosts like to suggest that these kinds of questions are designed to deflect government failure, and in some cases I believe they may be right.

But if you cost the needs that government needs to fulfill in our country across education, housing, infrastructure, electricity, health care and many more, I can assure you it will exceed our financial abilities even under the most effective and corruption free government.

In Johannesburg, while I was Mayor, we costed our infrastructure backlog at over R170bn.

Like many municipalities, we had only a fraction of this (R8bn) each year to address it.