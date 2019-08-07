Dear ANC, you need to get it together

South Africans might not be clear who in the ANC is winning the battle, but there is little doubt that it is the people of the country who are losing, writes Howard Feldman.

Dear ruling party,



Although I have never voted for you, I have always respected the democratic process and the fact that your leadership represents the desires of the majority of South Africans. I have further always been an admirer of the rich and nuanced history of the ANC as a movement and will always be grateful for the Freedom Charter, the Constitution and for all the values that it represents.

But you need to get it together.

I hope not to come across as patronising. But considering the childish behaviour of the ANC as of late, there is more than a good chance that this will. The adage that if you don't want to be treated like a child, then it's best not to act like one, comes to mind. And the ANC's behaviour can only be described in school yard terms.

South Africans might not be clear who in the ANC is winning the battle, but there is little doubt that it is the people of the country who are losing. The on-going and increasingly aggressive battle between the factions in the party is denying the country the chance of economic recovery and more than that, it is denying the people you represent, hope for the future.

It is more than time that you put the country above your egos, above your bank accounts and above your emotions.

Honestly, enough is really enough.

The party's veneer of unity has slipped, and it is blatantly obvious as to how the battle lines are drawn. The Zuma/Ramaphosa war is no longer a cold one, and once again, South African citizens will be the innocent victims of this folly. They will continue to pay the price of a situation that you have all but created.

As if you haven't done enough damage during the last few years. The cost of corruption will never be fully known, but when one adds the trillions upon trillions that have been stolen, and then determine what could have been done with it instead, one can only weep for the decimated potential. And for the people of the country who deserve so much more.

It's a wonder to me that South Africans are not more furious. They should be burning with rage and frustration. They have indicated that they are prepared to forgive your fanatical and fervent corruption that brought the country to its knees. But that is on the assumption that you do your part. You should be contrite and apologetic. You should be doing all that you are able to make good on your folly. And yet, shockingly, instead of focussing on rooting out the corruption, addressing service delivery, education, housing, jobs and health, you have chosen to spend the time ripping each other apart.

You utilise whatever means available to you, be it leaked emails or the Public Protector, as a weapon. You will clearly do anything to avoid looking at yourselves in the mirror.

To be fair, you took over a deeply divided and damaged country. There was no quick solution and the scars will endure way into the next generation. Your task has been a mammoth one. No one thinks otherwise and no will judge you for well-intentioned mistakes that might have been made, and will be made along the way. If South Africans have taught the world anything, it is that with goodwill and positivity we can pretty much achieve anything.

The ANC needs to get it together. It needs to be bold, it needs to display moral courage and it needs to convince the country that it still has integrity.

The first step is to stop the infighting and to behave like adults. Show us you have the moral courage we crave. Do this and you will have the support you need to achieve miracles.

- Howard Feldman is a keynote speaker and analyst. He is the author of three books and is the morning talk show host on ChaiFM.

