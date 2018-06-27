On pancreatic cancer and other laughable matters
2018-06-27 12:35
There is a segment on my daily breakfast show called "On
this day in history". As the name suggests, we take a look at exciting and
significant events that might have occurred on that day.
As a rule, I remove all references to American sports,
because listeners honestly don't care, as well as references to dates around
space exploration. Because I honestly don't care.
This morning there was a reference to David Hasselhoff who,
on June 26, 2002, apparently checked into the Betty Ford Centre for the
treatment of alcoholism. The segment should have ended there but I couldn't
help wondering out loud which one was David Hasselhoff, and which was Patrick
Swayze.
I knew that the one was Knight Rider and the other was a
Dirty Dancer but for the life of me I could not remember who which was.
What complicated matters was that radio stations across Gauteng
this morning had WhatsApp issues, so listeners were less able to assist me than
they normally would. It turned out they could send an SMS at a cost of R1.50
but the sheer extravagance of that cost eliminated it as an option and discouraged
some of our listeners.
Consequently, I was pretty much on my own. At some point
during my ramblings I remembered that either Hasselhoff or Swayze had died, and
that if my long-term memory served me correctly, he had died from pancreatic cancer.
I was astounded at my own brilliance and asked my co-host to google the hell
out it to see if I was right.
I was!
In joy and in celebration of my astounding gift of recall,
we might have metaphorically high fived each other and basked in the glory of
the moment. Swayze was the one from Dirty Dancing and he was dead. From
pancreatic cancer!
It was around then that a few listeners overcame their
resistance to the R1.50 cost to SMS us. Hilda was first out of the blocks with
a message that read, "Is that funny?? To die of pancreatic cancer?? Please
stop the inane giggling! Give us better conversation! So disappointed! Hilda."
I was devastated. Hilda wasn't even angry. She was just
disappointed! And she had used a lot of punctuation to prove it. Worse, she was
not only disappointed in me but also in the radio station – who, to be fair,
had done nothing to contribute to this shameful behaviour (aside from having me
host the show, I guess).
I might have reacted poorly to Hilda's SMS (charged at
R1.50) and asked her why she was so miserable. I might have pondered what had
put her into the state she was in and even possibly suggested that it could not
be easy being her.
It wasn't mature of me. But she started it.
As an alternative and if I was a bigger person than I am, I
might have apologised, explained that I was not jesting at pancreatic cancer in
any way, and might even have explained that my mother had died from this
monster of an illness just over a year ago. If anyone knows and understands the
horror of the illness, it is my family. It rocked our world in the worst way
possible.
But I didn't explain that. And this is why.
Each of us has a story. Each of us has experienced pain and
loss and each of us has suffered. There are very few who have not. There is
also a great chance that some of us are currently going through hardships and
that some are walking the nightmarish journey of either having illness or
supporting someone who does.
Each of us deals with this adversity in different ways.
There is an old Jewish phrase, a "bittere gelechte",
which translates directly to a "sad or painful joke". Another
colloquial expression might be "we laugh through the tears", meaning
that we recognise just how pitiful and sorrowful the situation might be, but we
choose to use humour as a coping mechanism.
The two weeks before my mother died we had an experience
exactly like this. We laughed and we cried, often not being able to distinguish
which was which. Much like my dilemma with Swayze and Hasselhoff. It was our
way of coping. And whereas I accept that some people might handle things
differently, this was what worked for us and this is what helped us bumble
through each day.
I firmly believe that humour allows us to hold the mirror a
little closer to ourselves and assists us in dealing with difficulties that
would otherwise just seem to be too big to handle. No one thinks that
pancreatic cancer is funny. I certainly do not. But it doesn't mean it's not
okay to laugh about it.
- Feldman is the author of Carry on Baggage and Tightrope and the afternoon drive show presenter on Chai FM.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.