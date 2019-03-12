ANC members' loyalty dilemma: What they should learn from NP supporters
2019-03-12 10:49
The dilemmas facing ANC members today are no different from those faced by members of the National Party who associated it with the restoration of their dignity as Afrikaners after long periods of humiliation by British colonialism, writes Mamphela Ramphele.
The painful tragic-dramas unfolding in the
various commissions of inquiry reflect the heavy cost of party loyalty trumping
loyalty to our constitutional democratic state.
At the same time we can only feel pride and
gratitude for the role our independent judiciary has played over the last 25
years in holding those in power in both the public and private sector
accountable. Once more the nation is relying on the strengths of the judiciary to
shine the light on the abuses of state power by party loyalists who captured
the state and repurposed its institutions to serve their own interests.
We have under-estimated the power of
emotional ties that express themselves as loyalty to political parties that
trumps the requirements of the rule of law and professionalism in public service;
the loyalty to a party so many grew up in, one that gave them a sense of self-respect
and purpose in the darkest hours of our nation's life, have proven very costly
to our society.
Loyalty dilemma for ANC members
The dilemmas facing ANC members today are
no different from those faced by members of the National Party who associated
it with the restoration of their sense of dignity and pride as Afrikaners after
long periods of humiliation by British colonial domination. Strong emotional
ties between members (institutionalised in the Broederbond) and to the National
Party, led to state capture and excesses justified as a necessary price to pay
to secure retention of political power.
Post-apartheid state capture first
expressed itself in the design, execution and cover-up of the corruption of the
arms deal in the 1990s. The allocation
of billions to purchase arms to defend ourselves in a non-existent war, was
legitimised by Parliament despite overwhelming evidence of corruption, the
aftermath of which still reverberates in former president Jacob Zuma who faces
more than 700 counts of corruption.
Good people in the ANC were silenced, and
allowed themselves to be silenced into acquiescence in the interest of the
undeclared spoils that flowed into the party.
The Nkandla scandal in the 2000s took us
into the depths of the ridiculous. The overwhelming evidence of corruption and
nepotism amounting to over R200m contained in advocate Thuli Madonsela's report
"Secure in Comfort", was swept aside by Parliament in favour of a
loyalist subcommittee report that flouted the rule of law and constitutional
requirements that obligated Parliament to hold the executive branch of the state
accountable.
We were then treated to a tragic show of
then minister Nkosinathi Nhleko wiping copious sweat as he tried to convince us
that the large swimming pool was in fact a "fire pool", a necessary
security feature to protect then president Zuma.
Good people allowed themselves to be silenced
What is being revealed now at the various commissions
of inquiry is large-scale abuse of power and repurposing of state institutions
to serve the interests of powerful politically connected people. Good people,
especially young professionals and competent directors of boards of state-owned
enterprises allowed themselves to be silenced and become complicit in the
devastation visited on our public assets and heritage.
Many of those who went on to confess to faith
leaders in the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and elsewhere spoke of
the immense pressure they were put under in the name of protecting "the
movement".
The most recently released report on the state
intelligence system is frightening. It
reminds many of us who fought against the apartheid system how state capture
entered private intimate domains to strip people of their dignity and silence
them.
As a banned person in 1977 I could not get
reasons why I had been banished from King William's Town, where I was an
activist community health worker, to an unknown place called Tzaneen in the
then North Eastern Transvaal, because it was not in the interest of the state
security for me to get those reasons! The interest of National Party to retain
power became conflated with those of the state which is the common wealth
belonging to citizens.
Irony of Zuma's tactics
The cruel irony is to see how Zuma, a
professed liberation leader, employed the same tactics to retain power for
himself and ANC party loyalists.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to
unearth and clean out the rot of state capture and repurposing of state
institutions need to be accompanied by soul searching within the ANC and wider
society. To what extent is the ANC willing to tolerate mediocrity, abuse of
power by public officials, corruption and undermining of the values of Ubuntu
embedded in our Constitution in order to retain political power?
Citizens who have the power to choose who
should represent them in public office also have to reflect on their complicity
in sustaining a system of governance that has resulted in state capture on
their watch. In a constitutional democracy such as ours, we, the people have
the responsibility to choose only those leaders whose conduct promotes the
values of Ubuntu we hold so dear, and to hold them accountable for their
actions.
Loyalty is also the biggest obstacle to
citizens exercising their responsibilities to use their votes to hold their
leaders accountable. Citizens' loyalty has emotional and cognitive elements to
it. For many, the ANC is a family party just as the National Party was for Afrikaners.
Voting against a family party is seen as the ultimate disloyalty, not only to
the party but to one's family.
Appeals to loyalty are what keep good
people in the ANC despite their revulsion at the corruption within. Loyalty has
also provided bad people within the ANC with security despite their betrayals
of the promises of freedom.
State capture 'a cancer'
Our failure to institutionalise civic
education in school curriculae, faith-based youth development programs, as well
as in workplace staff development programs, ensures perpetuation of citizen sense
of lack of options in the exercise of their votes. The use of public violence
and destruction of public property by poor people to press demands for basic
services, reflects the sense of powerlessness amongst them. Many do not know
that they are the rightful owners and custodians of public property. They
destroy it as a proxy for punishing government whom they believe owns it.
Tragically, the very same citizens would go
back to vote for the same local, provincial and national authorities who have
failed them.
State capture is a cancer that has infested
our socio-economic and political culture. Like any cancer, it requires comprehensive
radical actions to eradicate it and prevent its recurrence. These actions
should include addressing the festering wounds of humiliation that perpetuate
the idea that we are defined by what we have, rather than who we are – human
beings with a sacred centre at the core of our beings.
This new-found self-confidence would
eliminate the need to depend on authority figures, public or private, instead
of seeing them as the servants who should respectfully serve 'We, the People'.
- Mamphela Ramphele is co-founder of ReimagineSA.
