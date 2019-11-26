Mamphela Ramphele: Protecting the ANC has become a religion
2019-11-26 05:00
The ANC demonstrates their determination to keep "unity" at all costs while citizens watch helplessly as those who failed to protect public interests continue to occupy responsible positions at taxpayers' expense, writes Mamphela Ramphele.
Ben Okri, the award-winning African writer, in his
latest offering, The Freedom Artist, explores the risks posed to freedom
and social justice in our post-truth world where leaders of some of the most
powerful nations behave like con-artists who believe that they are entitled to
shape reality to suit their insatiable desires to hold on to political power.
Listening to the evidence in the United States (US)
Congressional Impeachment Hearings on President Donald Trump, one cannot but be
amazed by the extent to which the Constitution and the rule of law, were
repurposed to service the insatiable desire of a president to use his office to
undermine his political opponents.
Of great significance is the extent to which the
Republican Party Congress representatives are prepared to go to, to shield the
leader of their party. Whilst agreeing that he may have done things in an
unorthodox way, all interventions were that there is no evidence that justifies
impeachment of the president.
The responses of these Republican representatives
reminded me of our own dark days when our Parliament shielded then president
Jacob Zuma from impeachment. The report of the then public protector, Thuli
Madonsela, "Secure in Comfort", laid out unanswerable evidence that
state resources amounting to well over R246m were abused by Zuma to build
himself a residential complex, Nkandla.
The truth that was in plain sight was subverted by
party loyalty to con citizens into believing myths that were spun to hide the
truth. The ANC as the majority in Parliament undermined the commitments made by
all organs of state in their oaths of office to promote and protect the
Constitution. Parliament chose to protect the Zuma rather than hold him
accountable for abusing public recourses meant to fund basic services to
promote social justice and human dignity. The rights of citizens were made
subservient to the interests of the ANC to remain in power and keep Zuma as president.
We are now back to the same position today with the
governing party in Parliament demonstrating their determination to keep "unity
of the ANC" at all costs. Citizens watch helplessly as people who failed
to act accountably to protect public interests continue to occupy responsible
positions as chairs of portfolio committees at taxpayers' expense.
Sitting comfortably
Former ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, mayors,
and others who held high office in President Zuma's era, are sitting
comfortably in Parliament enjoying good salaries and benefits paid for by
long-suffering citizens. They are collectively responsible for the R500
trillion that has been syphoned from the public purse during the Zuma
years.
How can people like those who are being exposed at the
various commissions as enablers and participants in state capture, be regarded
by the ANC as fit and proper persons to be entrusted with holding the executive
branch of the state to account?
The notion that one is innocent until proven guilty is
being abused to subvert accountability by the ANC as the governing party. The
most important requirement of public office is integrity, understood as the
firm adherence to a code of morals and ethics, honesty, and incorruptibility. Public
office and service to the nation require utmost integrity to engender trust,
respect for the rule of law and enhancement of the establishment of shared
values that make for a just society.
Bongo in Parliament adds insult
to injury
To add insult to injury, former minister of state security,
Bongani Bongo, who was arrested by the Hawks last week and charged with several
cases of corruption, is being allowed to continue in his role as member of
parliament and chair of the Home Affairs portfolio committee. The charges he
faces include attempts to bribe a parliamentary official in order to derail a parliamentary
inquiry into R630m tender fraud for toilets in the Eastern Cape.
Why is he still allowed to remain a public
representative in the same Parliament he tried to subvert? He was released by
the court on R5 000 bail. Ten other people have also been charged and released
for the same tender fraud case on bail ranging from R10 000 to R40 000.
Can you imagine any company or institution allowing a
senior financial director after being charged with fraud and mismanagement back
to work in the name of "innocent until found guilty" in a court of
law? What would such an approach do to the levels of trust in the institution?
How would the customers or clients respond to such an
approach in relation to the security of their assets or integrity of services
provided? Few self-respecting people would continue to relate to an institution
that harbours such officers. What makes us as citizens tolerate this
intolerable behaviour?
It should come as no surprise that the latest auditor-general's
reports indicate growing impunity in the abuse of public resources. The rise in
irregular government expenditure in the 2018/19 from R50.1bn to R61.35bn is a
logical outcome of Parliament's failure to hold those in government and SOEs
accountable. Protecting the ANC and its members has become a religion. The
quality of financial statements is deteriorating, procurement regulations are
flouted and lawlessness, including threatening officers of the auditor-general's
office, remain unpunished in our public sector.
True centre of government
Ben Okri describes a similar situation as we are
experiencing in our post-truth world as like a prison: "The prison was the
temple of the land. The Hierarchy had made it the centre of the land's new
religion. From the prison were conducted all the rigorous obscure rites. The
priests were ordained. From here the
economy was run. The prison was the true Centre of government."
The lived reality of freedom for the majority of our
population that continues to live in poverty in the midst of plenty over the last
25 years, has been a prison. The dream of living in a democratic system that
promotes dignity, equality and opportunities for all has become a nightmare. Many
have been reduced to being spectators to elite capture of whatever resources
due to them. Water, houses, toilets, schools, clinics and other basic
necessities have become luxuries that they can only dream of. The 'Hierarchy'
knows best and theirs is to accept their lot of living in the prison of
poverty, inequality and unemployment.
We the people, must rise to our responsibilities of
challenging the perversion of the rule of law and due process by the ANC
through their protection of their comrades from consequence management at
taxpayers' expense. Due process requires that all those charged with fraud and
corruption step out of public service and clear their names before they could
be considered for any other public office.
To the extent that we remain silent in the face of the
perversion of the rule of law and equality of all in the law by the ANC, or any
other political party, to that extent we are complicit in undermining our
Constitution which is the supreme law of the land. Our democracy and freedom
are at serious risk unless we stand up and demand consequence management at all
levels of society.
- Mamphela Ramphele is co-founder of ReimagineSA and co-president of the Club of Rome.
