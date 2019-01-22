Tackling the resilience of racism in 2019
2019-01-22 06:01
We have to acknowledge that we have normalised ongoing privilege for the minority acquired at the expense of the majority of our society, writes Mamphela Ramphele.
2019
started with a stark reminder of the unfinished agenda of understanding and
tackling racism that has scarred us as a nation and impedes our ability to
build the unity in diversity we proclaim ourselves to become.
The
Schweizer-Reneke school saga was captured in an image of a small group of black
children sitting together apart from the majority white children on their first
day of school. Reactions to the image were split along predictable fault lines.
READ: 3 lessons from that Schweizer-Reneke photo
Decision
makers responsible for both this separation and the capture of the image,
disclaimed any intent to hurt or humiliate the children. They said it was all
in "the interest of helping the children to fit into the school milieu"
where the language of instruction is Afrikaans.
The
education department officials cried foul and acted swiftly to suspend "the
offending teacher" who took and circulated the photo. But what have they
done over the last 25 years of post-apartheid education to uproot racist
practices embedded in our systems?
The
most damaging structural inequity in our education system is the virtual
privatisation of public schools formerly reserved for white people through the
policy of creating so-called Model C schools. These schools are governed by school
governing bodies (SGBs) that have the final say of the institutional cultures
of these schools: language of instruction and the appointment of teachers.
Whilst
SGBs were theoretically meant to create space for parental involvement in the
governance of schools, apartheid spatial geography that has left white people
living near the best schools, has had the unintended consequence of
perpetuating apartheid education. White people continue to enjoy the best
facilities whilst black people have to beg for access at the expense of their
dignity.
The
Schweizer-Reneke scenario plays out in multiple variations all over the
country, especially in small towns and farm schools. The issue is not who is
the offending racist responsible for this discomforting scene. The issue we are
averting our eyes from is that we have failed as a nation to tackle the reality
of the resilience of systemic racism in our society, including the education
system. All of us: black and white, have
been shaped by racism in our homes, communities, education system, work places
and wider society.
I
would highly recommend a blog by Lovelyn Nwadeyi, a young and vibrant
Nigerian-South African woman who hails from Queenstown in the Eastern
Cape. She is an established socio-economic and political voice in the land
and is particularly outspoken on matters of social justice.
She argues
persuasively that as a society we display a dangerous level of racist
illiteracy: "When we understand racism, we
understand that it is systemic and denotes a set of power dynamics that are in
place to actively oppress and continue the oppression of certain groups, in
favour of upholding and protecting a racial hierarchy that maintains the
supremacy of the white race. Without this critical element of institutional
power – the superstructure that upholds, maintains and nourishes white
supremacy – whiteness loses its currency. This is why actively challenging the
normalisation and universalism of whiteness is so important."
Many
might argue that as a constitutional democracy framed by non-racialism and
social justice one cannot talk of "a superstructure that upholds,
maintains, and nourishes white supremacy".
Debunking the idea of 'rainbowism'
Some would argue, as Marius Roodt, the campaign manager of the South African
Institute of Race Relations, asserted in the 19/1/2019 Weekend Argus that
racism is on the retreat. He boldly states that: "Despite the best efforts
of some, South African rainbowism has not failed… Away from the rhetoric of
politicians and radio talk shows, rainbowism is a more resilient ideology than
many give it credit for."
One
might ask whether people like Marius Roodt have ever put themselves in the
shoes of those frightened young school entrants who not only had to deal with
the fears of the first day of school away from home, but also had to sit
separate from "makgowa" (whites)
who in everyday real life look down upon them?
These
are the children of domestic workers, gardeners, and poor township dwellers who
live in humiliating circumstances compared to their white peers. What meaning does 'rainbowism' have for these
children and their parents?
One
also wonders how a conversation between Marius Roodt and the many young black professionals,
including Lovelyn Nwadeyi quoted above, would pan out. Would he hear them speak
of having to check in their identities, cultural and language expressions at
the doors of corporate South Africa to enhance their acceptability to their
superiors and white colleagues? Would he accept that these are realities
critical to black professionals "making it" up the corporate ladder?
Or would he dismiss their observations as part of the rhetoric of spoilers of
rainbowism?
Rainbowism
is dangerous to the future of South Africa. What our society needs is to heal
itself from the imposition of "race" to justify and protect "white
privilege". Our humanity is sufficient to enable us to affirm and promote
human dignity of all people.
No place for 'colour coding' in Africa
The
wisdom of ubuntu articulated by our
African ancestors so many millennia ago is a rich resource for us to tap into. Colour
coding is alien to Africa and to humanity. Its purpose is to perpetuate white
privilege, and whiteness as a badge of superiority and capability.
The
challenge to our government today is to acknowledge that it has failed to root
out racism in the structures of our society. There can be no new dawn in a
colour coded society. We as citizens must also acknowledge that we have failed
to hold the leaders in both the public and private sectors to live up to the
demands of our constitution to build a strong social justice foundation for our
country.
We
have to acknowledge that we have normalised ongoing privilege for the minority acquired
at the expense of the majority of our society. We have lost our capacity for
outrage at the exclusion and marginalisation of 80% of children in poorly
constructed, maintained and run schools.
We
have lost our capacity for outrage at the talent wastage of more than half of
the cohort of just over a million pupils who fall off the bus of our
under-performing public school system. These youngsters swell the ranks of
unemployed and unemployable young people every year.
We
have normalised apartheid urban planning by continuing to build human settlements
on the margins of our towns and cities, perpetuating multigenerational poverty.
Can
we make 2019 the point of departure for reaffirming our common humanity and
redoubling our efforts to ensure that we acknowledge and heal the wounds of
racism in all of us? Can we dare to renew our vows to promote social justice
and refocus our energies to live in harmony with one another and with
nature?
Respect
for, and active affirmation of our common humanity, is the only guarantor
against tolerance for inequality, corruption and damage to our natural
environment.
We
have shown our capacity to rise to the challenges of ending legislated
apartheid in our recent history. We now need to end structural inequality that
is undermining our future.
- Mamphela
Ramphele is co-founder of ReimagineSA.