Excelsior! Stan Lee's death reminds us we need his superheroes more than ever
2018-11-14 06:00
What Stan Lee's death most leads us to reflect upon is how desperate we are in this day and age for saviours, for heroes to come to the rescue and for good to triumph over evil, writes Mandy
Wiener.
Beyond Thor's
hammer, Spiderman's web and Hulk's smash, there are reasons that superheroes
appeal to so many of us in such a profound way that they transcend age, gender
and race.
For some it
is the idealism that they represent, that manifests in the inevitable victory
of good over evil. For others it's the optimism that comes with submerging
yourself in a fantasy universe where superpowers are real and even the weakest can
transform themselves into heroes.
Comic book
icon and Marvel co-creator Stan Lee's death at 95 in Los Angeles this week should
remind us of all the reasons why we are enthralled by the galaxy of guardians
he dreamt up and why we need them now more than ever.
Lee
revolutionised the comic book world by ensuring that his protagonists were
deeply flawed. Some were outcasts. Others were misfits. There were freaks and
pariahs. Peter Parker is an everyman, a regular teenager who has been orphaned,
who struggles to deal with his new superpowers that are the result of a
radioactive spider bite on a school outing. He still has to negotiate girl
troubles and real life despite his ability to spin webs and climb buildings
like an arachnid.
Bruce
Banner is as messed up as they get. He is a military scientist whose internal
struggle is to battle with his enraged alter ego, the Incredible Hulk. Banner
was abused as a child and his father killed his mother. There are deep-seated
problems there.
These
character traits were deliberate on Lee's part; an attempt to identify with
readers and to demonstrate that nobody is all good or all bad. It was this
depth and complexity that resonated with society.
"The characters would be the kind of characters I
could personally relate to; they'd be flesh and blood, they'd have their faults
and foibles, they'd be fallible and feisty, and – most important of all – inside
their colorful, costumed booties they'd still have feet of clay,"
explained Lee in his memoir. What this meant was that even his villains showed
the potential to be good and his heroes were capable of mistakes and had deep
flaws.
So often today, we are quick to cast public figures into polarising
categories. They are either good guys, speaking truth to power and fighting for
what is good or right. Or they are bad guys, corrupt and self-serving, set on
enriching themselves at the cost of the country and its citizens.
It is easy to vilify someone like Jacob Zuma or Malusi Gigaba and designate
them to the category of evil supervillain. It's similarly inevitable that we
idolise those who we think are good, like the Thuli Madonselas and Pravin
Gordhans. We forget that the heroes, too, can have feet of clay, which is why
we were so shocked when Nhlanhla Nene revealed his Gupta secrets and resigned. It is also a reminder of the immense weight that comes with the elevated
status of superhero and what it is that makes our leaders fallible. Even if you're
not a comic fundi you will recognise Spiderman's mantra of "With great
power comes great responsibility". That is also true of our office bearers
and politicians.
But what
Lee's death most leads us to reflect upon is how desperate we are in this day
and age for saviours, for heroes to come to the rescue and for good to triumph
over evil. The zeitgeist of the country, and the world, for that matter, is
overwhelmingly anxious and negative, as we witness a rise in polarising
vitriol, anti-immigrant sentiment and general intolerance of one another and intolerance
of freaks and outsiders like those created by Lee.
Lee helped
fight this bigotry. He co-created the revolutionary Black Panther and the
mythical country of Wakanda which celebrated African excellence. Women superheroes
were amongst his cast of gladiators.
"Racism
and bigotry are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today,"
Lee wrote. "But, unlike a team of costumed super villains, they can't
be halted with a punch in the snoot or a zap from a ray gun. The only way
to destroy them, is to expose them — to reveal the insidious evil they really
are."
As the
globe celebrates the life of the man who, together with his colleagues, gave us
a world in which to escape, to explore and to adventure, we would do well to
acknowledge that we need his superheroes now more than ever. We need the
idealism and optimism that they bring as the light overshadows the darkness. Excelsior!
Onward and upward to greater glory.
- Wiener is an investigative reporter for News24.
