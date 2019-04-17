 
Mandy Wiener

So what if I don't watch Game of Thrones?

2019-04-17 08:10
Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones."

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones." (HBO)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Personally, I prefer fact to fiction and it sounds like all the intrigue, drama and politics of Game of Thrones is our everyday news cycle anyway, writes Mandy Wiener.

I have no problem whatsoever if you're a Throner. If you know your White Walkers of Westeros from your Night Watches or if you're fluent in Dothraki or whatever warlock language it is they speak, all wrapped up in scraggly fur in badly lit caves. I am totally fine if you find your escape in watching cousins rape and kill each other and people freezing to death in the stark white snow. If that's your thing and it brings you joy, cool.

I get that it's a bit of a cult and 17.4 million people worldwide tuned in to watch the 8th season premiere on Sunday night. It must be pretty epic and have high production values if so many people love it that much. I'm not a fan of fantasy drama so I've just never really got into it. I find it too dark and too violent for escapism from a reality that is already dark and violent. Also, the family tree seems weird and the cast so extensive that it is exhausting to remember who fits in where and what their names are. Kind of like the South African political landscape.

So on Monday morning when my social media timelines were flooded with deep analysis and emotional reaction from those who woke up at 03:00 to feed the GoT hunger, I posted what I thought was a relatively innocuous tweet.

It was like I had unleashed Danaerys's dragons. (I had to google all these names and show references, obviously).

As you can see, my little Twitter post got a considerable amount of reaction. A lot of it was from people who shared my position and who expressed interest in joining my GoTAnonymous support group. There are a surprisingly large number of people out there who don't watch the show, actually.

But what really blew the snow out of me was how much hate there was that I had felt the need to post in the first place that I don't watch the show. I discovered that it's actually 'a thing' – people proudly professing to not watching Game of Thrones really infuriate people who do watch the show. And apparently non-GoT watchers are like Crossfitters or boys who went to Bishops – they feel compelled to announce it to everyone.

One kind follower offered me a reward. "What do you want? A noddy badge?" she responded. There was also this friendly meme, amongst a barrage of others.

Game of Thrones

"But why do you GoT watchers get touched when somebody says they've never seen it or are not interested in it? If you can tweet about watching it others can also tweet about not watching it. It's got nothing do with you and doesn't affect your enjoyment of the show."

This response really resonated with me. Why do Throners feel so touched that I said I don't watch the show?

It doesn't mean that I'm never going to watch it. Actually, I was so taken aback by the response that I did try and watch Monday night's premier. There was a lot of snow, a lot of marching, a funny crack about balls, someone called Bran and Jon Snow riding a dragon but then I got a bit bored. I do think I'll try and watch the series from the very beginning one day when I find two days, 17 hours and 32 minutes (according to bingeclock.com), purely because my curiosity has been piqued.

There were a few considerate followers who did try and give me a crash course on GoT and convince me to watch it. When they put it like this, it does sound kind of appealing. 

"I'll do a spoiler alert for you then. It's a bit like the EU & Brexit. The men fuck things up hugely for centuries, then the women come in and save the day. The most powerful woman of them all has dragons. In the Brexit version, Theresa May thinks she has dragons but doesn't," explained one.

But this explanation I totally understood.

"Kings Landing is a bit like Bedfordview but they use swords and instead of drive-bys in fancy cars they go with dragons. Xenophobic levels are similar and they even raise people from the dead. So all pretty SA standard. They also have a Trump wall."

Personally, I prefer fact to fiction and it sounds like all the intrigue, drama and politics of Westeros is our everyday news cycle anyway.

- Wiener is a specialist reporter for News24.

Read more on:    game of thrones
X

SA could punch way above its weight in global negotiations

2019-04-17 08:35

SHARE:

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
1 comment
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
6 people share Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-04-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 