The ANC dynamics that make Ramaphosa's job impossible
2018-10-09 09:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa may
as well be honest with us: there are indeed ways of pulling South Africa out of
the quicksand, but the internal dynamics of the ANC make that impossible.
What we see playing out in
front of our eyes is yet another example of democracy's biggest flaw: short-termism
– the tendency to be more concerned with the results of the next election than
with the best interests of the country in the medium and long term.
Ramaphosa surely understands
what he should actually do to turn the declining trend around, but if he does
take these steps, so he apparently believes, the ANC could split and then
chances are that it would fail to gain the majority vote in next year's
election. This leaves him paralysed and unable to realise his vision.
The death of Edna Molewa and
the likely departure of Nhlanhla Nene will necessitate a Cabinet reshuffle.
This would have presented Ramaphosa with the ideal opportunity to drastically
cut the size of his cabinet and fire the bad apples like Bathabile Dlamini,
Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
But will he do that? Not if
he continues to want to appease his opponents in his own party. It will have to
wait until after the elections, his inner circle argues.
The debate on land
expropriation that was forced upon Ramaphosa by the Zuma faction and the EFF
has done serious damage to agriculture and to confidence in the economy.
Ramaphosa can easily end this
debilitating uncertainty by making the ANC's proposed wording of an amendment
to Section 25 of the Constitution and the substance of the proposed new Expropriation
Bill public.
Only he won't, because he
doesn't want to show his cards before the election so as to keep his opponents
in the ANC at bay and prevent strengthening the EFF's hand.
Ramaphosa has repeatedly said
we need expropriation without compensation to stimulate agricultural output and
create jobs. But then I read this week that there are about a million hectares
of fertile land in communal areas not being used productively. Wouldn't that be
a good start?
Eskom's gigantic debt load of
nearly R500bn hangs like a dark shadow over the South African economy. Breaking
up the energy giant into different units and even privatising some parts make a
lot of sense, but because of irrational ideological reasons this would be
unacceptable to elements in the governing tripartite alliance. The same goes
for the disastrous SAA, clearly no more than a vanity project.
A small, remote country like
New Zealand makes about R150bn from tourism annually. The figure for South
Africa is about R9bn.
Tourists create jobs and earn
us foreign currency. South Africa has more to offer than countries like New
Zealand, is cheaper because of our weak currency and on top of that we have an
excellent infrastructure.
The government should decree
tomorrow that anyone from any corner in the world is welcome to land at OR
Tambo International Airport and will be able to pick up a visa at the airport.
At the same time we should launch a massive marketing campaign, especially
targeting China.
Cape Town is the worst place
to be a worker who resides in a township. Despite railway lines along many
routes, passenger transport is a colossal mess, and that has a significant
influence on the city's economy.
Prasa has been a corrupt mess
and will take a long time to recover, if it ever will. The running of rail
passenger transport should immediately be handed over to the efficient Cape
Town municipality.
The Zuma years hollowed out
and paralysed the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks, the revenue
service and the special investigations unit. Ramaphosa should approach the
bigger law and auditing firms tomorrow and ask them to second experienced
lawyers, accountants and tax experts to strengthen the institutions quickly.
The business community should also be asked to get involved in the rehabilition
of the failing local governments.
These are just some examples
of relatively quick, fairly simple steps that could make a big difference to
citizens and restore some confidence in the economy. The grand plans and the
many summits can come later.
The dilemma remains, however,
that if the ANC does get less than half of the votes in next year's election,
now just seven months away, it will probably have to govern in coalition with
the EFF. Then it would be a matter of months before we have to go, cap in hand,
to beg for an IMF bailout.
