The KZN threat to Ramaphosa's presidency
2018-04-10 08:35
President
Cyril Ramaphosa would significantly increase his chances of surviving
politically and serving out his term (or two) if he could show real results on
economic transformation and land redistribution in the near future.
But
first he will have to disrupt the unholiness at the State Security Agency (SSA),
get it to spend its energies on the security of the state rather than intra-ANC
conspiracies and to get rid of its director-general and Zuma pawn, Arthur
Fraser.
Ramaphosa
should also pray that judge Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture starts
exposing the criminal actions of the Zuma/Gupta axis real soon and that the
Hawks and the NPA escalate their investigations into the shady affairs of some
of his fiercest opponents in the party.
If
none of this happens, the resistance against his leadership brewing in
KwaZulu-Natal and along a broader alliance of aggrieved people could grow
sufficiently to make an attempt at a palace revolution possible.
There
can be no doubt that Jacob Zuma is at the heart of the plot against Ramaphosa.
Unlike his predecessors, who withdrew from active politics after their
presidential term ended, he has been very active in the ANC since he was forced
to resign.
He
travels all over the country, he addresses rallies and congregations, he
attends the ANC’s NEC meetings as an ex officio member and regularly pops up in
places where Ramaphosa had been shortly before.
Zuma
poses as the victim of non-Zulu speakers in the ANC and sometimes even blames
white monopoly capital just to confuse people.
He
knows that there is a badly bruised Zulu ego in his home province after
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost to Ramaphosa in the ANC elections and he’s
capitalising on it.
Officially,
though, his camp’s siren song is that he is the real champion of the eventual
full economic emancipation of black people and the one who was going to give
them their land back, while Ramaphosa was in bed with white capital and the
West.
It
doesn’t seem to matter that it can be factually proved that inequality, poverty
and unemployment had increased during his term in office or that billions that
should have been used to eradicate these were stolen by people in his camp and
their business associates.
It
really is about ethnic chauvinism, power and money, but the stick with which
Ramaphosa is beaten now was carefully crafted through radical resolutions at
the December conference.
As
things stand now, though, the Zuma grouping seems to overestimate its power and
potential popular support.
Ramaphosa
got a lot more support in KZN than this group wanted him to, and he also has
the support of most of the SACP and Cosatu structures in the province.
Ramaphosa’s support has even grown in the Free State and Northwest while his
popularity in the rest of the country is probably on a higher level than on the
day he got elected ANC president.
Last
Friday we witnessed how the utterly discredited Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Carl Niehaus
and Andile Mngxitama, joined by a few dodgy pastors, led Zuma’s hallelujah
choir at his court appearance.
Even
worse: Zuma’s fountain of money has dried up, with the Gupta empire crumbling
and other benefactors realising there’s no reason any longer to throw bags of
money his way. They also know that SARS, under its new leadership, is back on
their case.
Zuma
is likely to be faced with a multi-million rand legal bill, and all he has is
his pension money – unless his son, Duduzane, can send him a few million from
wherever he’s hiding. That was always the understanding, wasn’t it, that
Duduzane was his proxy in the Gupta business and so a chunk of Duduzane’s
fortune must be his. But how to get it into the country?
So,
the talk of a new political party under Zuma is just silly, and the talk of
a secession of KZN even sillier.
It
doesn’t mean Ramaphosa has nothing to worry about. He should, I think,
especially worry about Sihle Zikalala, MEC in KZN and ANC chair until his
election was declared invalid by a court.
The 45-year-old
Zikalala is an energetic and popular politician and was one of the driving forces
behind the Dlamini-Zuma campaign. He was seen sitting in the back of the court
at Zuma’s appearance last Friday.
There
is real potential that the Zuma grouping could persuade many KZN voters to vote
ANC on the provincial ticket at next year’s general election, but to abstain or
to vote for another party on the national ticket.
That
could weaken Ramaphosa’s position, and if this group is very successful, it
could even force the ANC into forming a coalition to run the national
government. One of the Ramaphosa camp’s strongest arguments why he is the right
man for the job was that he is the ANC’s best chance to do well in the 2019
elections.
His
enemies can’t publicly use ethnic mobilisation to counter Ramaphosa, nor can
they accuse him of being soft on corruption.
The
will use the argument that he is too close to white capital, that his heart
isn’t really in radical economic transformation and that he has no plans to
return the land to black people without paying compensation.
He
needs an early win or two. Explaining that he is good for confidence in the
economy or stating that he was the reason why the currency has strengthened and
the country has avoided a further credit downgrade is too vague in our present
populist climate.
I
think his best bet would be an ambitious move in the next few months to hand
over land in and around the cities and towns to large numbers of landless
people and people now living in over-populated townships and squatter camps.
It is
something that needs to happen anyway.
