Let's pray... How Zuma could use the churches to bring down Ramaphosa
2018-06-13 08:03
For most of
2017 I predicted that the race for the ANC presidency between Cyril Ramaphosa and
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would be extremely close and if Ramaphosa
didn't obtain an overwhelming majority in the party's national executive committee
(NEC) it would make it very dangerous and difficult for him to implement his
reforms.
Since
Nasrec I have also consistently warned that the Zuma faction is not dead and
will continue to fight back.
This has
become increasingly obvious over the last few weeks – in particular at Zuma's court
appearance on Friday when he brought his A-team with him. The ever-faithful
Carl Niehaus was there, as were Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Supra Mahumapelo, Des van
Rooyen and Faith Muthambi.
We also saw
the collapse of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial conference on Saturday after
Zuma supporters prevented the chairperson of the ANC from speaking.
The
newspapers have been filled with speculation of a possible breakaway or split
in the ANC, which have been denied by the Zuma supporters.
I don't
believe much of what the Zuma supporters say, but I do believe that they won't
break away from the governing party. These guys want power and they know that
no new party can at this stage overtake the ANC.
However, there
is no doubt that the Zuma faction wants to get rid of Ramaphosa. They want to "take
the ANC back", to quote secretary general Ace Magashule. They want revenge
for the loss at Nasrec andthey
want to ensure
that money keeps flowing to them. Most importantly, they want to be safe from
prosecution – something they can not be assured of under Ramaphosa's
presidency.
There are
only two (legal) ways to get rid of the current president before the next ANC
national electoral conference in 2023.
Firstly, it
can be done at a national general council (NGC) of the ANC. That is not an easy
route to take. To get the NEC to agree to it would be difficult. I understand
someone tried to raise an early NGC at the latest NEC meeting, but was shouted
down.
They would
then have to convince branches to support a motion to remove Ramaphosa as ANC
president. This might also prove difficult, even if supported by the premier
league provinces and KZN. These provinces are increasingly divided and
Ramaphosa has enormous popularity among ordinary ANC members.
The only
other way Ramaphosa's detractors could get rid of him is through the
parliamentary processes. This is where it gets interesting.
From what I
understand there has been a move by the Zuma camp to quietly support the
formation of a political party by some of the indigenous churches – a kind of
ACDP on steroids – especially in KZN and Gauteng. Rumours have it that the Zuma
faction is supporting it with some money stashed away from the Gupta years.
This does
not mean that any of the prominent Zuma-ites would join such a party. They only
want to ensure that this party gets between 8-10% of the national vote at the
national election. This would reduce the ANC majority, but it would remain the
biggest party.
After the
election, rumour has it, that the Zuma-iteswould then try to get rid of Ramaphosa at the election of the president
in the National Assembly by forming an alliance with the EFF and this new party.
It is
important to remember that the president is elected by the National Assembly through
a secret ballot. Unlike with a vote of no confidence, where a majority of the
house (201 votes) are required for the motion to pass, whoever gets the most
votes becomes president.
So, let's
assume the ANC gets 54% of the vote (less than in the 2014 national election,
but the same as in the 2016 local government elections). This means the ANC
will get 216 seats in the National Assembly. In the (unlikely) event of the DA
retaining the same amount of support as in 2014 they will get 89 seats. If the
EFF increases their vote to about 10% they will get 40 seats and if the new church
party gets 8% they will get 32 seats.
Now, if the
Zuma-ites constitute about 30% (70 seats) of the ANC MPs and if the EFF and the
new church party join forces with the Zuma-ites they can form a voting block of
142 votes, leaving the ANC with 146 votes. This is tooclose for comfort for Ramaphosa, because with a few extra votes you can
possibly have deputy president David Mabuza or another Zuma-ite becoming
president and Julius Malema deputy president, for example.
In order to
counter this, Ramaphosa will have to convince the DA to vote for him and not
put up their own candidate – which might make for some really interesting horse
trading.
Of course,
if the DA does not agree, it still leaves another 23 votes between the smaller
parties, but if the Zuma-ites can convince the IFP to go with them (as is rumoured
already), then it could possibly leave less than 10 opposition votes for
Ramaphosa to play with.
I'm fully aware
that this scenario is built on a lot of "ifs" and might seem very
far-fetched – a feeling I shared when I first heard it. However, it is clear
that Zuma and his supporters are growing in confidence. One also has to ask why
Zuma has suddenly become so close to certain churches in KZN (a priest was even
the MC at the event after his court appearance) and when you then start doing
the math it does not seem impossible.
Clearly Zuma
and his supporters are going nowhere and what happens in the next few months in
KZN could be a deciding factor for Ramaphosa and the country's future.