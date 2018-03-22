Minister's head should roll over pit latrine deaths
2018-03-22 08:03
As a child I spent
many happy hours on my grandparents little farm in the North West. It was a
careless existence for a small child, except for one thing… going to the
toilet.
My grandparents never
had running water until I was a university student. So, for years, I had to
make anxious visits to the pit latrine in a little corrugated iron structure
which felt like kilometres (it was only a few hundred meters) from the house.
As a child the place
was filled with danger. I feared the big spiders that peeked at me and the
possibility of snakes hiding somewhere under the pieces of newspaper that
substituted for toilet paper. But most of all I feared the deep, dark hole.
My grandparents had a
little handmade wooden bench seat on the top, but the hole was big and I knew
it was dangerous. Every time any of us would walk down the little "loo
path" my grandmother would shout: "Hold on tightly – don’t fall in.
You will die!" The mere thought of such a death would give me nightmares
at night.
I have often used pit
latrines subsequently – especially during travels in rural Africa. I don’t mind
the hygiene (smell) side of it, but I still have a sense of trepidation about
the big, deep pit.
Last week 5-year-old
Lumka Mketwa fell into one of those big holes and drowned. Can you imagine a
death worse than that? I can’t. She was, of course, not the first. Four years
ago, another 5-year-old, Michael Komape, died a similar horrific death in
Limpopo. I have a nephew that is 5 years old and thinking about how tiny and
innocent he is just intensifies the horror that I feel.
Horror, but also fury.
Four years ago, the Department
of Basic Education promised that not another child would die in this manner. At
the time Minister Angie Motshekga said that one in four schools still used pit
latrines and 196 of the 24 793 public schools countrywide had no adequate
sanitation, not even pit toilets.
She also promised that by 2016 all schools would have basic services as set out in the minimum uniform norms and standards regulations. Ominously, she warned that while schools without any sanitation would be prioritised, those using pit latrines may not be upgraded to flush toilets.- Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.
"It is not a foregone conclusion that all schools should be provided with flush toilets... some areas to do not have access to reliable water supply to support the provision of flush toilets," she said.
Ja, Minister, we all know that, but there are many other alternatives that could in the interim make it safer for the children. You could have avoided these deaths by, for example, installing a proper toilet on top of the pit and putting safety covers on top of the seat (such as those used to toilet train children) or by putting designated smaller toilets for the little ones.
There are also other options. India, for example, has similar problems with a lack of water borne sewage to many schools in the rural areas. They have designed pit latrines that are shallow and safe. It does mean that the toilets have to be maintained and also moved every few years – but surely if India can do it, so can we.
There is also the option of composting toilets. The list goes on and on.
The shocking thing is that in the 2015/2016 financial year a total accumulated amount of R2,41 billion was misappropriated within the Department of Basic Education. If only a fraction of that was spent on finding a solution to this terrible problem the lives of two little innocent 5-years-olds could have been saved.
The truth is that the will was never there. That is the shocking reality. We actually live in a country where little children drown in faeces and urine at school and the minister remains in her position with yet more empty promises.
Earlier this week retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke in his Life Esidimeni judgment said the following of the MEC under whose watch the tragedy unfolded:
"On all accounts she was at the helm of the marathon project. She was the ultimate leader and commander. She was aware of the risks, brushed aside warnings that death might and did ensue."
It is difficult to see how the exact same thing cannot be said of Minister Motshekga in relation to Lumka's death.
I hope the president intervenes in this matter. Firstly, by ensuring that all pit latrines are made safe immediately, and secondly, by prioritising their replacement. And while he is at it, it is surely time to also replace the Minister for Basic Education – if not for the failures in our education system – then for the death of two children in toilets at their school under her watch.
