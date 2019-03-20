My f*k, ANC!
The central message from the president is that there is a new sheriff in town who will not tolerate any corruption. The problem is that this is starting to sound pretty hollow, writes Melanie Verwoerd.
There are
days in politics when I feel like the now famous Marelize's mother after her
daughter rode into the rugby posts. Last week when the ANC released their list
of candidates for the National Assembly was one of those days.
Seeing the
top 100 names on the national list I, like many others, threw my hands in the
air with exasperation. How is it possible that so many that have been
implicated in corruption and state capture are not only on the list, but in
the top 100? Is this really the best the governing party can come up with?
ANC
secretary general Ace Magashule defensively told the press that no one on the
list had done anything wrong so he could not understand why they could not be
on the list.
He is
technically correct. Constitutionally any South African citizen above the age
of 18 who has not been declared insolvent may become a Member of Parliament. As
long as they have not had a criminal conviction after 1996 which resulted in a
jail sentence of 12 months or more and without the option of a fine, they can
be nominated by the party.
So yes, no
one on the ANC list has been found guilty and given a sentence of 12 months or
more without a fine. Not yet anyway, but that is of course not the point.
The ANC
wants us to believe that it is a new ANC, or at least the ANC of the Freedom
Charter and Mandela. The central message from the president is that there is a
new sheriff in town who will not tolerate any corruption. The problem is that this
is starting to sound pretty hollow with so many of those implicated in the very
shady business of the Zuma years on the list, particularly in the top 100.
The
question is, of course, why was this tolerated by Ramaphosa?
The answer
lies in the nature of the ANC's nomination processes. Unlike the DA, which has
a top down approach, the ANC's list process is very much bottom-up. According
to the ANC's guidelines, every branch has to nominate 40 candidates for the
national list. In practice this means that after they have nominated
individuals linked to the specific branch, region, and province, ANC members
often resort to nominating names purely because they are familiar with them –
and not necessary for the right reasons.
These names
are then submitted to a national list committee and voted on at a national list
conference. It is ANC policy that the top 25% (or 50 places) of the national
list stands as per the popular vote.
This is
very much a case of democracy not always securing the right outcome.
Having said
that, it seems that the ANC did not abide by their own criteria as per the 2018 National List Guidelines document.
Under the heading of "Criteria for Candidates and Lists" it is stated
that, apart from the constitutional requirements, candidates must have "no
history of ill-discipline or corruption" and "no history of
involvement in fostering divisions and conflict". So how on earth did so
many of those names make it onto the list?
The fact
that questionable individuals made it back onto the list is not the only lost
opportunity for the ANC. There are also many capable MPs who will not come back
since they are either not on the list or ranked too low. I'm sure Des van
Rooyen won't be missed, but people such as Joan-Marie Fubbs (chair of the
Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry) and Yunus Carrim (chair of the
Standing Committee on Finance), both extremely capable, experienced, principled
parliamentarians and struggle stalwarts, will be a great loss to Parliament. There
are many others like them.
Current Cabinet
ministers such as Ebrahim Patel and Michael Masutha are also too low on the
list to retain their seats. Interestingly, 13 out of the current 36 deputy ministers
did not make it back onto the lists at all.
Having gone
through the list extensively, it struck me how many 2014 Cabinet members
appointed by Jacob Zuma were still there. On closer inspection it turns out
that two had passed away and three had retired. Of the rest only three did not
make it back onto the list.
That means
that 27 out of the 35 ministers of the 2014 Zuma Cabinet are back on the list.
That is very worrying to me. However, even more shocking is the fact that 25
out of the 27 are in the list's top 100. So 25% of those in the top 100 previously
served President Zuma as ministers (I was getting too depressed to count the
deputy ministers as well). For me, that says it all.
Of course,
not everyone was Zuma supporters, but they were the (very tiny) minority.
So this is where I just want to sigh and repeat the exasperated words of Marelize's mother. There was finally a flicker of hope in the country, a hope that things were going to change for the better. However, it is hard to keep the faith when so many of those who are meant to bring about change are the same ones who caused the problems in the first place.
- Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.
