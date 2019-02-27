The DA has a plan for the NCOP, but do the numbers add up?
2019-02-27 08:43
Using the NCOP may be a clever sounding strategy by the DA to gain more votes in especially Gauteng, but even if they do win three provinces it is unlikely to have any major effect, writes Melanie Verwoerd.
Over the
last few weeks the DA has increasingly been talking up their chances of
becoming the governing party in at least three provinces across the country.
Naturally they
want to retain control of their "flagship" province, the Western
Cape. They have also been punting the possibility of gaining control of the
all-important Gauteng province (where the ANC is polling just below 50%) as
well as the Northern Cape (for which there is almost no reliable polling).
I have been
interested in the emphasis on three
provinces as opposed to four or two. According to DA insiders it has to do with
getting some political leverage in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
Undoubtedly
many people are now asking: "The what?"
The NCOP
has very much become the political or legislative stepchild. Very little if any attention is paid to it by the media. This is also true of the politicians with
the exception of those who get paid a salary for occasionally occupying the red
benches.
So why the
sudden interest in the NCOP?
It is
rather technical, yet interesting, so let me try and explain.
Firstly,
the composition: The NCOP is made of provincial delegations. Each province has ten
delegates. The premiers of every province take up one seat and the rest of the
seats are divided between permanent and special delegates (the detail is not
important for the purpose of this column). The overall breakdown of representatives
of each provincial delegation is largely representative of the political parties'
support in that province.
The NCOP
plays the role of an upper house. All legislation has to go to the NCOP after
it has been passed by the National Assembly (NA). When a bill is introduced to Parliament
by Cabinet, it is tagged as either Section 75 or 76 bills. Section 75 in the
Constitution refers to bills "not affecting provinces" whereas section
76 to "bills affecting provinces".
In the case
of Section 76 bills (thus bills that affect the provinces) each provincial
delegation gets one vote and five provinces out of the nine have to vote in
favour of a bill in order for it to pass. So it stands to reason that in the
case of Section 76 bills that winning three provinces would not give the DA any
real leverage in the NCOP after the elections.
However, if
a bill has been tagged as Section 75 the individual delegates each has a vote
once the bill comes to the NCOP. This is where it becomes more interesting and
why some DA supporters are arguing that they will gain important leverage –
except the numbers don't quite add up.
If the DA gets
the majority vote in three provinces they will get the majority of the
delegates of that provincial delegation possibly giving them an additional eight
seats. If the other opposition parties retain the number of seats they currently
have, it will give them 36 seats collectively. The ANC would have 54 seats and
thus the majority vote.
It is true
that only a third of delegates have to be present for the NCOP to be quorate
and bills are passed when a majority of those present vote for the bill.
Therefore, if all the opposition delegates are there it will put a lot of
pressure on the ANC to have all – or at least 70% – of their delegates present
every time a bill is voted on.
Since it
rarely happens that all ANC delegates are present, there would be a good chance
that the opposition parties (if they are all present and agree) could vote to
send bills back to the National Assembly. In the event that some of the smaller
parties, such as the EFF, gain more seats than in 2014 it would put the ANC
under even more pressure.
However, it
is important to note that even if the opposition succeeds in sending bills
back, they cannot stop these bills from being passed eventually. The Constitution
states that if the NCOP amends or rejects a Section 75 bill, the bill has to go
back to the National Assembly. The National Assembly can then either agree with
the NCOP amendments and send it to the president to be signed into law or
reject the NCOP amendments and send it to the president to be signed.
So even
though a DA victory in three provinces might put the ANC under pressure to have
their delegates present and if enough of them are not there result in bills
being sent back, the NCOP can ultimately not prevent Section 75 bills from
passing.
Using the
NCOP may be a clever sounding strategy by the DA to gain more votes in
especially Gauteng, but even in the unlikely event that they do win three
provinces it is unlikely to have any major effect.
Of course,
if they could win four provinces that would be a totally different ball game.
In that case they could stop Constitutional amendments (which require six
provinces to vote for the amendment).
However, the
chance of that happening at the next election is zero.
- Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.