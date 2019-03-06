What if SA went dark and silent for a day?
2019-03-06 08:22
Imagine the goodwill that could be created if we had an annuel day of silence in South Africa. Many families might just lay down the hatchet, but more importantly it could be cathartic on a collective level, writes Melanie Verwoerd.
President Cyril
Ramaphosa recently said that he wanted to follow the Rwandan example of a
national clean-up day. Having seen first-hand the positive effect this monthly
event has in Rwanda, I would totally support the president's proposal.
However, there
is another day that I think we should copy. Tomorrow is the Balinese New Year,
called Nyepi. It is a new year like no other. Nyepi is a day of total (and I
mean total) silence. If you have ever been to Bali or most Asian countries, you
will know that they are noisy.
Yet, on this
day, Bali does something that no other place on the planet does – it goes
totally silent. Absolutely no noise is tolerated. No one is allowed out of
their houses and no traffic is allowed on the roads, the only exceptions being
ambulances for medical emergencies and women giving birth.
Bali also
goes completely dark.
No lights
are allowed inside the houses or businesses and all the street lights are
switched off. Hotels have some leeway with tourists inside the premises, but
they also cover the windows to block out any light to the outside world. If you
were to fly over Bali during the night, it would be completely dark. (Note that
you would only be able to fly over the island, since the only airport in Bali
shuts down completely.)
TV and
radio stations and even Wi-Fi go completely down.
All of this
is carefully controlled by traditional/community security called Pecalang.
Nyepi is
part of the Hindu ritual of "Catur Brata Penyepian" which is a time
for self-reflection. Nothing that can interfere with this important time of
introspection is allowed – thus, no fire ("amati geni"), no travel ("amati
lelunganan"), no activity ("amati karya") and no entertainment ("amati
lelanguan").
People
use this time of silence, darkness and seclusion to meditate, pray and fast. They
also do a lot of introspection and specifically focus on patience, love,
kindness, truth and generosity, reflecting on their own lives.
Many
also believe that it is a time for nature to reboot itself from all the
pressure that is put on it. Naturally, 24 hours won't be enough – but the
intention is never the less very important.
Now,
just think about the enormous collective good that gets generated when, for 24
hours, a whole nation is meditating and recommitting to important values. I can't
help thinking that we would be a totally different country if we could do this
too.
Imagine
all the politicians having to reflect and recommit to truthfulness, kindness
and generosity! Commissions like Zondo would run out of business faster than
you can say "Namaste". Government policy might actual be geared to
the poor and officials might just treat people kindly for awhile.
Ordinary
South Africans might also be more tolerant to their fellow countrymen and -women.
I wrote a column two years ago about the extraordinary tolerance the Balinese
have to diversity and each other. I related the story of being told that they
teach their children to look at the other "softly, softly".
How
desperately we need the softening of the gaze in our country.
In Bali
there is another very important element to these six days of rituals. The day
after Nyepi, they celebrate Ngembak
Agni. This is the beginning of the new year according to the Shaka calender (an
ancient Indian calender and one of two calendars used by the Balinese). During this day, when all social activities
pick up again, people visit family, friends and neighbours and… wait for it… ask
for forgiveness for any hurt and harm caused in the last year.
Imagine the goodwill that could be created if this
happened in South Africa on an annual basis. Many families might just lay down
the hatchet for a while, but more importantly it could be immensely cathartic
on a collective level.
So, Mr President, I would like to ask for an annual
day of "silence" for South Africa, followed by a day of asking for
forgiveness.
And to the lovely people of Bali, may you have a
very blessed Nyepi.
- Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.
